Renoworks Achieves Significant ARR Growth with Early Adoption of LeadPOD and AI Design Assistant

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) (OTC: ROWKF) ("Renoworks" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-driven visualization and lead generation solutions for the building products industry, today announced strong customer adoption of its newly launched LeadPOD and AI Design Assistant solutions.

Five existing manufacturer customers across roofing, siding, trim, doors, and kitchen cabinets have already signed agreements, expanding their contribution to Renoworks' annual recurring revenue ("ARR") from USD $67,000 to USD $335,800, a fivefold increase.

This early adoption demonstrates the broad applicability of Renoworks' AI-powered homeowner engagement platform across multiple building product categories. It also validates the Company's strategy of embedding AI analytics and generative design capabilities into remodel workflows, creating measurable revenue lift for customers while accelerating Renoworks' own ARR expansion.

"The rapid uptake of these solutions highlights both the pent-up demand for AI-enabled homeowner engagement tools and the scalability of our Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") model," said Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks. "Interest across our client footprint and opportunity pipeline is scaling rapidly as manufacturers and contractors seek not just a higher number of leads but better-qualified leads that are more likely to convert into real projects. LeadPOD addresses this need directly, while AI Design Assistant enhances the homeowner journey. Together, these solutions are already accelerating our recurring revenue growth and reinforcing our leadership in AI-driven remodeling solutions."

The Company has been actively engaging with several existing and new customers over the last 6 months introducing Renoworks' AI solutions and believe that these early wins are just the beginning of a trend that should continue throughout the remainder of 2025 and into next year.

About Renoworks LeadPOD

LeadPOD is a proprietary data and analytics layer that captures and qualifies homeowner design activity in real-time. It delivers rich user-level insights, provides visibility into project intent, and features AI Predictive Close Rate (PCR) technology, a proprietary model built using historical win/loss data to forecast the likelihood of each project converting to a sale. This enables customers to prioritize their highest-probability revenue generating opportunities and turn visualization activity into ready-to-quote remodel projects.

About AI Design Assistant

The AI Design Assistant leverages Renoworks' extensive visualizer libraries and cutting-edge generative AI to analyze a photo of a home and instantly recommend compatible building products from the customer's catalog, driving homeowner confidence, product specification, and faster project scoping. It also introduces Smart Design, a powerful capability that allows Renoworks customers to customize how homeowners design by applying limitless filters such as price, color, style, availability, and more, ensuring every design experience is aligned with business goals and product strategy.

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the Company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE RenoWorks Software Inc.

For further information on Renoworks, please contact: Doug Vickerson, CEO, Phone: 403-296-3880, E-mail: [email protected]; Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations, Phone: 647-777-9597, E-mail: [email protected]