Renoworks Adds Leading Roofing Manufacturer Owens Corning Roofing to expand Enterprise Manufacturer Partner Ecosystem

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) (OTC: ROWKF) ("Renoworks" or "the Company") a leading provider of AI-driven visualization and lead generation solutions for the building products industry, announces that Owens Corning Roofing (NYSE: OC), a residential and commercial building products leader, has launched Design EyeQ® Roofing Visualizer, powered by the Renoworks AI technology platform. This launch marks a new enterprise manufacturer customer for Renoworks and demonstrates the Company's expanding momentum in AI-driven visualization and lead-generation solutions across the building-products industry.

The new Owens Corning Roofing visualizer delivers a modern, interactive design experience that enables homeowners visiting www.owenscorning.com to explore roofing styles, colors, and product combinations in a hyper-realistic environment. It leverages Renoworks' proprietary visualization and AI technologies to showcase Owens Corning Roofing products with unmatched realism and ease of use -- driving homeowner engagement, brand affinity, and qualified lead generation for contractors.

"Owens Corning Roofing is one of the most trusted and recognized brands in roofing, and we're honored that they chose Renoworks to power their next-generation digital experience," said Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks. "This new partnership reflects a growing industry shift toward AI-enabled customer engagement tools and Renoworks is leading that transformation."

The Design EyeQ® Visualizer allows users to upload a photo of their home, instantly generate design options, and preview realistic renderings that simulate completed projects before making purchase decisions. The platform is built to engage homeowners and streamline project conversations across the Owens Corning Roofing network.

The decision to license the Renoworks AI platform underscores the technology's ability to enable Owens Corning Roofing to scale its digital customer experience and continuously enhance its roofing visualization program. The platform's extensible architecture allows for future advancements such as AI-based design recommendations, integrated measurement data, and enhanced homeowner-to-contractor tools creating a powerful foundation for driving engagement, qualified leads, and conversion throughout the remodeling journey.

"Homeowners today expect a digital experience that's intuitive, personalized, and inspiring," added Mr. Vickerson. "Together with Owens Corning Roofing, we're redefining what that looks like and this new launch demonstrates how Renoworks AI can scale to serve major brands and their contractor ecosystems."

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization and AI-powered lead generation solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers, helping solve one of the industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to see their product choices in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction.

Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API. For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a residential and commercial building products leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our four integrated businesses – Roofing, Insulation, Doors, and Composites – provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique material science, manufacturing, and market knowledge to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with more than 25,000 employees in 31 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2023 sales of $9.7 billion. For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the Company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

