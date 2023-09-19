RENOWORKS ANNOUNCES WARRANT EXTENSION

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) ("Renoworks" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce its intention to extend the expiry term of 805,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued as part of its 2022 private placement. This amendment represents the first amendment made for the Warrants and is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

The original expiry date of the Warrants was October 20, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time). The new expiry date of the Warrants is October 20, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time). All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Corporation will deliver a Notice of Amendment reflecting the amended expiry date to the registered holders of the respective Warrants.

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE RenoWorks Software Inc.

For further information: on Renoworks or the Private Placement, please contact: Renoworks Software Inc., Attention: Doug Vickerson, CEO, Phone: 403-296-3880, E-mail: [email protected]; For investor information for Renoworks, please contact: Sophic Capital, Attention: Sean Peasgood, IR, Phone: (647) 670-2366, E-mail: [email protected]