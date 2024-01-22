Renoworks Announces Renoworks Pro Partner Program and Introduces Renoworks API Hub to Fuel Market Growth

Renoworks Pro Partner Program addresses the growing demand for visualization solutions among contractor-oriented technology firms, sales coaching companies, and marketing agencies

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) ("Renoworks"), an industry leader in visualization and lead generation technology for the home renovation and new construction sector, introduces the Renoworks Pro Partner Program. This program is designed to meet the visualization demands of channel partners, specifically technology solutions providers, sales coaching organizations, and marketing agencies working closely with contractors and remodelers. The program may also foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, market expansion, and mutual success between Renoworks and its partners.

Additionally, Renoworks is releasing its enhanced Renoworks API Hub, a centralized repository of visualization and data-based APIs. The Renoworks API Hub simplifies the integration of Renoworks' cutting-edge visualization features and solutions into partners' applications, ensuring seamless and efficient functionality.

Renoworks Pro Partner Program

The Renoworks Pro Partner Program's primary goal is to enhance the modern contractor workflow while driving growth for both Renoworks and its industry channel partners. Through strategic collaborations, including co-selling, co-promotion, referral and partner integration activities, this program aims to accelerate the adoption of Renoworks digital solutions while also bringing awareness to unique partner technologies, innovative contractor sales practices, and marketing strategies across the industry.

These partnerships between Renoworks and its channel partners significantly enhance the ability to cater to a shared customer base. As a recognized leader in advanced visualization solutions, Renoworks technologies can be integrated into software tools, incorporated into sales and marketing techniques and processes, as well as promotional and support materials. This integration allows channel partners to augment their current offerings, providing essential value and benefits to their customers.

Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks, stated, "Embarking on this collaborative journey with our channel partners is an essential part of the value chain and their customers' experiences. Together, we can bring efficiency, value, and customer impact to the renovation space. The success of our partners directly contributes to our growth, and we are committed to supporting them every step of the way."

Renoworks Pro's visualization platform empowers contractors and remodelers to capture more leads, close deals faster, and enhance project revenue. With the launch of the Renoworks Pro Partner Program, these benefits are poised to reach a broader audience, transforming the home improvement industry.

Renoworks API Hub

The Renoworks API Hub has been built to facilitate the easy deployment of visualization and data solutions within partner applications. With its new endpoints, channel partners can seamlessly create, retrieve, and display 2D and 3D visualizations within their applications, including CRMs, measurement, quoting, estimation, and sales/marketing automation software. They can also access usage data and other analytics to build custom dashboards and trigger-based interactions and experiences.

Doug Vickerson further explained, "Crafting innovative and impactful workflow experiences and seamlessly integrating essential home design information from Renoworks can be pivotal to the growth and prosperity of our channel partners. In an industry where contractors depend on a diverse array of tools, our ability to empower partners to effortlessly integrate vital visualization experiences into their applications is transformative. It not only expedites market adoption but is also a fundamental driver of the broader industry's rapid digital evolution."

Enhancements to the Renoworks API Hub include robust authentication processes to ensure secure and seamless integration, addressing concerns related to data integrity and leakage.

For more information about the Renoworks Pro Partner Program, please contact [email protected]. For information about the Renoworks API Hub, please contact [email protected].

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

For further information about Renoworks, please contact:

Doug Vickerson, CEO

Phone: 403-296-3880

E-mail: [email protected]

For investor information for Renoworks, please contact:

Sean Peasgood, IR

Phone: (647) 670-2366

E-mail: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the Company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from the information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE RenoWorks Software Inc.