Renoworks Announces Partnership with Sherwin-Williams' MetalVue Program to Drive Growth in The Metal Roofing Industry

Sherwin-Williams' MetalVue program announces Renoworks as a visualization solution for their extended network of contractors and metal roofing manufacturers.

CALGARY, AB, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) ("Renoworks"), an industry leader in visualization and lead generation technology for the home renovation and new construction sector, is pleased to announce that it is now Sherwin-Williams' visualization solution for their new MetalVue program. As the industry leader in metal roof coatings, Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings has developed MetalVue to help contractors and manufacturers sell more residential and commercial metal roofs.

Renoworks will work with MetalVue's network of contractors and manufacturers to provide its visualizer software, enabling them to showcase their metal roofing products in stunning detail. Renoworks' visualizer will be a key contributor to MetalVue's suite of services marketed through the customer/value chain, including distributors, contractors, and installers.

This partnership is further streamlined by Renoworks digital product libraries, which already contain over 30 brand-specific metal roofing products accessible through the visualizer platform.

The MetalVue program aims to grow the metal roofing industry and the share of business for Sherwin-Williams' partners faster than the current rate of growth. To achieve this, Sherwin-Williams is making it simpler for contractors to enter the metal roofing space by providing them with a suite of tools that make metal-product fulfillment much easier.

"We're thrilled to be alongside an all-star lineup of services geared toward driving growth in the metal roofing industry," said Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks. "Our latest advancements in design AI and lead capture technology position us as the perfect tool to help MetalVue's network of contractors and manufacturers showcase more metal during their sales processes."

Through this partnership, Renoworks aims to increase the adoption of visualizer software and drive growth in the metal roofing industry alongside the MetalVue program and affiliates.

Sherwin-Williams' MetalVue program can be viewed in depth at https://industrial.sherwin-williams.com/na/us/en/coil-extrusion/service-programs/metalroofing/metalvue.html

About Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings

Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings delivers a full range of high-performance coatings in polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), silicone-modified polyester (SMP) and polyester formulas, designed to meet the most demanding environmental requirements while providing protection against weathering and pollution. The Coil Coatings Division is part of the Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group, which supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 110 countries in the world. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information about Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings, visit coil.sherwin.com.

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the Company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from the information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE RenoWorks Software Inc.

For further information: On Sherwin-Williams and MetalVue, please contact: Mark MacDonald, Marketing/Sales Manager, Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings, Phone: 815-450-5705, Email: [email protected]; For further information on Renoworks, please contact: Doug Vickerson, CEO, Phone: 403-296-3880, E-mail: [email protected], Renoworks Software Inc., Calgary, Alberta, Canada; For investor information for Renoworks, please contact: Sean Peasgood, IR, Phone: (647) 670-2366, E-mail: [email protected]