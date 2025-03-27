The theme of this year's luncheon is Disinformation and Democracy: Standing on Guard

OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - World Press Freedom Canada (WPFC) is pleased to announce that former newscaster and current disinformation watchdog Kevin Newman will be the keynote speaker at its annual World Press Freedom Day luncheon.

The theme of this year's luncheon is Disinformation and Democracy: Standing on Guard. Newman will address the threat that the growing flood of disinformation poses to Canadian unity, security and democracy, and to the country's traditional media.

The Press Freedom luncheon will take place at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa on May 1, and is timed to mark World Press Freedom Day which was proclaimed by the United Nations.

Newman has a wealth of journalistic experience. During his career, he held a number of prominent positions in TV journalism, including as anchor of W5 at CTV News, Good Morning America at ABC News, Midday at CBC News, and developed and anchored Global National.

He co-produced award-winning documentaries and series which earned international awards, and the memoir 'All Out' which he wrote with his son was a national bestseller.

He is currently co-founder of GetFact.ca , a collective of researchers, fact-checkers, and creatives fighting back against misinformation and disinformation.

In addition to Newman's speech, the WPFC luncheon will recognize award winners in the following categories:

, which recognizes an outstanding student journalist who has demonstrated a commitment to press freedom. International Editorial Cartoon Contest is awarded to a cartoonist who best captures this year's theme, "It's a Trump World."

Once again this year, our emcee will be Catherine Clark, president of Catherine Clark Communications, and co-founder of The Honest Talk, a platform that champions the empowerment of women across Canada.

Tickets are available through our website .

Special thanks to our event partner the Canadian Commission for UNESCO, to our major corporate sponsor the Canadian Bankers Association, and to our platinum sponsor Power Corporation.

About World Press Freedom Canada

World Press Freedom Canada is an Ottawa-based, non-profit volunteer organization whose mission is to champion press freedom in Canada and abroad. We do this by advocating for the rights of journalists and a free press to uphold democracy, celebrating the vital role of journalists in promoting transparency, accountability, and democracy in Canada and beyond and identifying press freedom violations. We commemorate UNESCO's World Press Freedom Day by honouring those whose public interest reporting has overcome significant press freedom challenges at our annual Awards Luncheon.

