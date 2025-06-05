Led by renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Mirko Gilardino, celebrated for his surgical artistry and anatomical expertise, Le 1620's new satellite location delivers signature results-driven ethos within a refined, immersive 1,200 sq. ft. sanctuary. By merging cutting-edge medical care into Rennaï's holistic retail experience, Clinique Le 1620 ushers in a new era of self-care—where science meets indulgence, and beauty is redefined as highly accessible and convenient.

Known for its individualized treatment plans and commitment to natural, confidence-enhancing results, Le 1620 Royalmount offers a range of advanced medical aesthetic services, including neuromodulators, dermal fillers, laser treatments, PRP/PRF and skin-boosting injectables. For clients interested in surgical rejuvenation or more invasive treatment plans, consultations with plastic surgeons are available on site. Exclusive to this location are Le 1620's facials, featuring its proprietary CollageneX medical grade skin care line, along with LED therapy, chemical peels, and advanced non-invasive energy-based skin rejuvenation technologies by InMode.

"This expansion allows us to grow our expert team, integrate new technologies, and deliver a truly holistic experience for our patients in a beautifully designed, accessible setting," says Dr. Gilardino. "It's a natural extension of our mission to redefine beauty and wellness while reflecting our vision of beauty as both science and self-care."

Another standout feature is the introduction of advanced digital body mapping and skin surveillance technology, supporting early skin cancer detection and in-depth skin aging analysis in partnership with a team dermatologist.

Christopher Novak, Rennaï President and CCO, adds, "Rennaï brings beauty, wellness, and expert services under one roof. Our partnership with Le 1620 takes this vision further, offering clinical-level care in a restorative space."

Appointments can be booked at: [email protected] / (438)788-2999

About Rennaï

Rennaï is dedicated to helping individuals achieve optimal well-being through 360° self-care in a highly accessible setting. Inspired by the French word Renaissance, meaning rebirth and renewal, Rennaï features a range of curated global beauty brands and personalized self-care consultations with beauty, nutrition and wellness experts. Empowering individuals on their journey towards self-care, self-love and self-discovery, Rennaï offers products, services and experiences to nourish the mind, body and soul, and is devoted to helping consumers feel their best, both inside and out. Rennaï's flagship store is located at ROYALMOUNT in Montréal, Canada. www.rennai.com

About Clinique Le 1620

Founded by Dr. Mirko Gilardino, Chief of Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery at the McGill University Health Centre, Clinique Le 1620 blends cutting-edge science and proven expertise to achieve a global and comprehensive approach to beauty. www.drgilardino.com

