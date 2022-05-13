Renfrew--Nipissing--Pembroke advance polls open May 19
May 13, 2022, 16:10 ET
TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Advance voting for the Ontario provincial election is from May 19 to May 28, from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time).
Advance polls for electoral district 088, Renfrew—Nipissing—Pembroke will be at:
- May 19 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Germania Club: 15 Bennett St, Pembroke, ON K8A 3Y6
- Glad Tidings Pentecostal Church: 116 Baskin Dr W, Arnprior, ON K7S 0E5
- May 19 to 27, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Opeongo Seniors Centre: 19 Stafford St, Madawaska Valley, ON K0J 1B0
- May 19 to 26, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Trinity St. Andrew's United Church: 291 Plaunt St S, Renfrew, ON K7V 1N2
- Petawawa Public Library: 16 Civic Centre Rd, Petawawa, ON K8H 3H5
- May 19 to 25, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Grace Lutheran Church: 14 Bonnechere St W, Bonnechere Valley, ON K0J 1T0
- May 19 to 24, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Deep River Town Hall: 100 Deep River Rd, Deep River, ON K0J 1P0
A full list of dates and locations for advance polls is also available through elections.on.ca or on the Elections Ontario app.
Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).
