Renfrew--Nipissing--Pembroke advance polls open May 19

TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Advance voting for the Ontario provincial election is from May 19 to May 28, from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time).

Advance polls for electoral district 088, Renfrew—Nipissing—Pembroke will be at:­­ ­­­­­­­­­­­­

May 19 to 28 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Germania Club: 15 Bennett St, Pembroke, ON K8A 3Y6

K8A 3Y6

Glad Tidings Pentecostal Church: 116 Baskin Dr W, Arnprior, ON K7S 0E5

K7S 0E5 May 19 to 27 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Opeongo Seniors Centre: 19 Stafford St, Madawaska Valley, ON K0J 1B0

May 19 to 26 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Trinity St. Andrew's United Church: 291 Plaunt St S, Renfrew, ON K7V 1N2

K7V 1N2

Petawawa Public Library: 16 Civic Centre Rd, Petawawa, ON K8H 3H5

K8H 3H5 May 19 to 25 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Grace Lutheran Church: 14 Bonnechere St W, Bonnechere Valley, ON K0J 1T0

May 19 to 24 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Deep River Town Hall: 100 Deep River Rd, Deep River, ON K0J 1P0

A full list of dates and locations for advance polls is also available through elections.on.ca or on the Elections Ontario app.

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

Aussi disponible en français

