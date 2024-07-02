The Government of Canada reaffirms its support for community celebrations to mark National Acadian Day

MONCTON, NB, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament (Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe), and the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs and Member of Parliament (Beauséjour), are proud to confirm renewed funding for National Acadian Day celebrations. The ministers made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

This investment of $1.5 million over three years, starting in 2024, will support more than a hundred activities organized in the coming three years to celebrate National Acadian Day and give the Acadian people opportunities to come together and express their pride and cultural identity.

The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of highlighting the contribution of the Acadian people to the social and cultural fabric of our country. This renewed funding demonstrates its commitment to enhancing the vitality of minority Francophone communities.

To learn more about National Acadian Day and discover the celebrations taking place near you, visit our website, follow us on social media and use the hashtag #NationalAcadianDay.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud once again to support community celebrations to mark National Acadian Day. These celebrations will give Canadians more opportunities to recognize the determination and courage of the Acadian people, who have helped shape our Canadian culture, identity and values."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Our Acadian culture is rich and diverse and contributes to Canada's collective heritage in countless ways. The funding we've highlighted today shows once again that our government is committed to supporting the celebration of our identity and history. On National Acadian Day, I encourage all Canadians to join in these vibrant events."

—The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament (Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe)

"Every year, National Acadian Day is a highlight of the summer season in the Maritimes. It's a time to gather with family and friends to celebrate who we are and what defines us as Acadians. As a government, we'll always be there to ensure that our Francophone minority communities remain vibrant."

—The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs and Member of Parliament (Beauséjour)

Quick Facts

National Acadian Day is funded by Canadian Heritage's Celebration and Commemoration Program.

The Celebration and Commemoration Program has the following objectives: provide access to celebrations across Canada to enable all Canadians to appreciate Canada's cultural, ethnic, linguistic and geographic diversity; provide access to commemorations and celebrations of national significance to all Canadians to recognize Canada's notable people, places, symbols, anniversaries and accomplishments; and create opportunities for all Canadians to participate in national celebrations and commemorations that contribute to building a sense of pride and belonging to Canada.

It was in 1881, at the first National Acadian Convention in Memramcook, New Brunswick, that August 15 was designated as the Acadian national holiday, known today as National Acadian Day.

In 2003, the Government of Canada passed the National Acadian Day Act.

Associated Links

National Acadian Day

National Acadian Day funding

