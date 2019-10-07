Renewal of Agreement to Establish a Funding Framework and Funding Rules for the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay for the period 2019-2024

CHISASIBI, QC, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Grand Chief Dr. Abel Bosum of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee) / Cree Nation Government and Mrs. Bella Moses Petawabano, Chairperson of the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay announce the renewal of the Agreement with the Government of Quebec to establish a funding framework and funding rules for Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay for the period 2019-2024.

This is the third five-year agreement and funding framework for the Cree Health Board entered into with the Government of Quebec. It will provide $60 million over five years to further develop the services offered to the Cree communities of Eeyou Istchee, including specialist services such as gynecology and obstetrics, oncology and mental health. The development of these services in Eeyou Istchee will reduce the need for Crees to travel to the south. The Cree Health Board will also advance its work to incorporate traditional Cree healing practices and to provide a culturally safe setting for service delivery to Cree clients.

The new funding framework also provides more than $600 million over five years for the construction of new health and social services facilities, including a new Regional Health Centre in Chisasibi as well as birthing centres, seniors' centres, respite resources for the elderly, and mental health resources in the Cree communities. It also provides $44 million for information technology assets.

Quotes:

"This Agreement marks another important step in implementing the health and social services provided for in our treaty, the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement of 1975. The Cree Nation is taking increasing charge of our health and social services and bringing them home to our communities. This Agreement shows what is possible through community-based, Nation-to-Nation negotiations with the Government of Quebec in the spirit of mutual respect and partnership of the Paix des Braves."

Grand Chief Dr. Abel Bosum

Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee) / Cree Nation Government

"This Agreement and Funding Framework for 2019-2024 give the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay the tools to implement the priorities identified in consultations with the Cree communities and clients and set out in our Strategic Regional Plan. It will help us to both further develop our service offering and improve access to services in the Cree communities.

Our Strategic Regional Plan emphasizes the development of Cree culturally safe spaces and practices as well as partnerships with the Cree First Nations for long‑term care and transition services, mental health and birthing homes."

Chairperson Bella Moses Petawabano

Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay

