QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Whether we first encountered René Levesque in history class or during the 1980 referendum campaign, this charismatic figure in Quebec politics is as fascinating as ever. His familiar name bears part of our national history and identity. To mark the 100th anniversary of his birth, the Musée de la civilisation is pleased to present the exhibition René and Lévesque. With significant contributions from the public, the exhibition features personal items connected with Lévesque's life and yet unpublished archives. It was produced in collaboration with the Fondation René-Lévesque and will run until September 4, 2023, as part of the "Année Lévesque" (a year celebrating Lévesque's life and legacy), a Fondation initiative presented by Québecor in collaboration with Hydro-Québec and with the financial participation of the Government of Québec.

Apart from his public image, what do we really know about René Lévesque? Younger generations may know very little about his career as a journalist and war correspondent for the US Army or his rise in politics. And few Quebecers know about his tumultuous childhood and adolescence or his leap into adulthood as a different, highly intelligent and brash young man. René and Lévesque is where the public image and the private man meet, revealing the lesser-known face of a man whose social, political and cultural legacy still colours Quebec society.

"René and Lévesque is a powerful exhibition that it is also full of nuance—just like the man himself, with his unique personality and career. It allows those who knew Lévesque to see him from a different angle and younger generations to discover him for the first time. All will come away with a greater connection to Quebec."

-Stéphan La Roche, Executive Director and CEO, Musée de la civilisation

« By partnering with the Musée de la Civilisation for this exhibition, the Fondation René-Lévesque hopes to offer all generations of Quebecers the keys to understanding this exceptional man. Much more than a major political figure, he was a complex and original human being who continues to inspire us today. »

-Martine Tremblay, Vice-President, Fondation René-Lévesque

The René and Lévesque exhibition is divided into four zones, each highlighting a stage of Lévesque's life: his childhood on the Gaspé Peninsula and his growing interest in reading and writing, his career as a journalist and war correspondent for the US Army, his transition to politics and, finally, the social, political and cultural legacy he left that continues to shape our society.

The exhibition features many significant objects that belonged to René Lévesque, most of which are being shown for the first time. Along with rarely seen archives, these objects allow visitors a close-up encounter with the man who had a lasting impact on Quebec. The main visual identity is the work of artistic director and Quebec collage artist Katy Lemay, whose four pieces can be seen throughout the exhibition, as well as on the official poster.

Public call for objects

In order to unearth hidden treasures related to René Lévesque's life, the Musée de la civilisation invited the public to participate in a call for objects. It received nearly 250 proposals between February 14 and April 14, 2022. This enthusiasm is further proof that interest for Lévesque's life is still very much alive. More than 60 of these objects were selected as part of the 150 that make up the exhibition—a testament to the strong bond that persists between René Lévesque and Quebecers.

These objects tell their own stories. For instance:

Personal letters from the young René to his family. Studying at the Séminaire de Gaspé meant leaving his family for the first time. Travelling alone, he would take the train along Chaleur Bay to the small school of 80 students. He only saw his family for holidays and over the summer vacation. Throughout his studies on the Gaspé Peninsula, he kept in touch with his family, particularly with his father and his sister, Alice. Some of these letters are presented as part of the exhibition, showing us René's gentle and affectionate side.

Manuscript of the radio play Aux quatre vents (Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec [BAnQ]). It is little-known that, as a young student, René Lévesque turned his hand to writing plays. The original manuscript of the radio play Aux quatre vents long remained untraceable, with Lévesque's younger brother, Fernand, suspected of having stolen it. It was only recently, during our call for objects, that the secret was revealed.

(Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec [BAnQ]). It is little-known that, as a young student, René Lévesque turned his hand to writing plays. The original manuscript of the radio play long remained untraceable, with Lévesque's younger brother, Fernand, suspected of having stolen it. It was only recently, during our call for objects, that the secret was revealed. Microphone from the CHNC radio station (Radio CHNC, Paspébiac). In the summer of 1938, when he was 15 years old, René was hired for an exciting job at the New Carlisle radio station. Located near the family home on Mountsorrel Street, the station was founded by local dentist Charles Houde . The call sign "CHNC," for Charles Houde New Carlisle , is still in use today.

radio station. Located near the family home on Mountsorrel Street, the station was founded by local dentist . The call sign "CHNC," for , is still in use today. Lévesque's letter of reply to the young Nathalie Émond (on loan from Ms. Émond following the call for objects). As a young girl, Nathalie wrote to the premier in 1983 about her ambitions to go into politics and her wish to meet him. She is still impressed today that Lévesque took the time to answer her.

Poker table. René Lévesque was an avid card player: 15 minutes free? Just time for a game of poker! During the call for objects in February 2022 , a member of the Musée's security staff revealed he regularly played on Mr. Lévesque's gaming table. Could it be true? The employee is, in fact, a friend of Lévesque's grandson Claude Morin , who owns the table and continues to make good use of it!

Interactive activity What if…

What if René Lévesque had never gone into politics? What if his administration hadn't made the choices it did? What impact would this have on us today? Would we have had Bill 101 or the act on the financing of political parties? Would electricity have been nationalized?

Taking a light-hearted approach, the interactive installation What if... gives visitors a glimpse of how their daily lives have been shaped by René Lévesque and allows them to take look at a very different Quebec.

An environmentally responsible exhibition

The René and Lévesque exhibition meets the Musée de la civilisation's sustainability, recycling and material lifecycle control objectives. Some 77% of the built environment, which represents more than 85% of the materials in the room, were reused from a former exhibition, Generosity. From the Heart, and other internal projects. After all, it was under Lévesque's government that Quebec's Ministère de l'Environnement was created in 1979!

About the Année Lévesque and the Fondation René-Levesque

The Année Levesque is an initiative by the Fondation René-Lévesque presented by Québecor, in collaboration with Hydro-Québec and with the financial participation of the Government of Québec. Running from June 2022 to June 2023, it consists of a series of activities and initiatives to commemorate René Lévesque, whose 100th birthday would have been on August 24, 2022.

The Fondation René-Lévesque supports research, dissemination and publication to promote René Lévesque and his legacy. It also awards annual scholarships to students. It is recognized as a charitable organization by the Canada Revenue Agency.

