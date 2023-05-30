Rendez-vous Canada 2023 - International industry showcase promises tourism spin-offs across Québec

QUÉBEC CITY, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - With a mandate from Québec's Ministère du Tourisme for destination marketing under the Bonjour Québec brand, the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec (Alliance) and its partner Destination Québec cité are pleased to announce that Rendez-vous Canada 2023 (RVC 2023) will take place in Québec City. With over 1,500 participants from 29 countries, this international event, considered the "Olympic Games" of the tourism industry, will provide outstanding visibility for the Capitale-Nationale region while generating major spin-offs for Québec as a whole.

The event, which runs until June 2, is organized by Destination Canada and the Tourism Industry Association of Canada, with crucial support from Québec's Minister of Tourism, Caroline Proulx, and the Minister Responsible for Infrastructure and for the Capitale-Nationale region, Jonatan Julien. RVC will help forge commercial partnerships that will raise the profile of Québec attractions and tourism experiences across Canada and around the world. It will serve to showcase the expertise of local tourism businesses and artisan producers, and highlight the strength of the Bonjour Québec brand.

In 2019 Québec's tourism industry contributed over $16.4 billion to the province's economy, including over $4 billion in new spending by international tourists. The tourism industry comprises more than 25,000 businesses generating over 400,000 jobs; in terms of collective wealth creation, it is Québec's third-largest export sector.

RVC 2023 by the numbers

1977 : Rendez-Vous Canada has been an annual event since 1977, and 2023 marks the seventh time it has been held in Québec.

: Rendez-Vous Canada has been an annual event since 1977, and the seventh time it has been held in Québec. 1,500 participants, including over 580 Canadian vendors and nearly 400 qualified buyers and media representatives from 29 countries.

including over 580 Canadian vendors and nearly 400 qualified buyers and media representatives from 29 countries. 8,000 overnight stays (approximately) in Québec City-area hotels.

(approximately) in Québec City-area hotels. Ten familiarization tours in Québec's regions.

in Québec's regions. Nine guided and self-guided tours of Québec City and the surrounding area, showcasing 29 tourism businesses.

of Québec City and the surrounding area, showcasing 29 tourism businesses. Over $3.6 million in direct economic spin-offs (estimated).

in direct economic spin-offs (estimated). Over $90 million in long-term economic spin-offs for the broader industry (estimated).

Quotes

" Our National Capital is the perfect venue for hosting a high-profile event, such as Rendez-vous Canada. Québec distinguishes itself by the quality of its facilities and accommodation capacity. It gives me great pleasure to welcome this major event for the Canada-wide tourism industry. This is an outstanding opportunity to showcase the best that Québec has to offer to the vendors and buyers who will be in attendance. By shining a light on our regions, tourist attractions and the warm welcome of Quebecers, Rendez-vous Canada will be helping generate economic benefits for all our regions and enriching our communities thanks to tourism! "

Caroline Proulx, ministre du Tourisme et ministre responsable de la région de Lanaudière

" We are honoured to be hosting such a major tourism trade show in the Capitale-Nationale region! Industry insiders are always keeping their eyes peeled for exceptional destinations, and our attractions are sure to win them over. Where else can you start the day at the river and end it in the mountains? We've got everything you need for a good time!"

Jonatan Julien, Minister Responsible for Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region

" We are all ambassadors for our communities and our country. For nearly 50 years, Rendez-Vous Canada has been growing in size, scope and relevance. This event is an unprecedented opportunity for communities large and small, and for our tourism ecosystem, gathered in Quebec City this week, to showcase the best of our country to buyers from around the world. Canada is open for business, and we're ready to welcome the world to our shores! "

The Honorable Randy Boissonnault, Canada's Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"We are pleased to welcome the 1,500 participants to Rendez-vous Canada, a major event showcasing our tourism industry and the unique charms of Québec City as a destination. I am confident that our delegates will be enchanted by our beautiful city, its warm welcome and our incomparable culinary and hospitality offerings."

Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec City

"We are honoured to welcome delegates to this year's RVC hosted in the iconic Québec City. For 46 years, this signature event has shined a spotlight on Canada's legendary destinations, connecting international travel buyers with Canadian tourism businesses. Tourism is the heart of Canada's economic engine and social fabric – benefitting more regions than any other industry. The outcomes of events like RVC ultimately enrich the lives of our guests and generate wealth and wellbeing for all Canadians."

Marsha Walden, President and CEO, Destination Canada

"With 98% recovery in terms of international visitors, Québec is poised to be the first Canadian province to surpass its 2019 numbers. Rendez-vous Canada 2023 will help build on this momentum. In a complex, competitive global business environment we are more driven than ever to deploy strong and distinctive marketing, win the hearts of travellers, and continue to take measures to improve the sustainable performance of the tourism industry."

Martin Soucy, President and CEO, Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec

"It's a great privilege to finally host Rendez-vous Canada and showcase our destination to major players in the tourism industry. Over and above the direct economic spin-offs of nearly $4 million, this landmark event is a wonderful showcase for our unique tourism offering and our cultural and culinary attractions, all proof positive of the exceptional dynamism of the magnificent Québec City region."

Robert Mercure, Director of Destination Québec cité

About the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec

Representing more than 10,000 businesses and 50 regional and sectoral tourism associations, the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec is Canada's largest provincial business federation in the tourism industry. The Alliance embodies the desire in the private and associative sectors to promote the tourism industry's significant contribution to regional vitality while advocating for its members. The Alliance also carries out mandates from Québec's Ministère du Tourisme, including destination marketing under the Bonjour Québec brand, through a unique partnership with the industry. All the Alliance's actions are aimed at helping make Québec a sustainable, responsible, and prosperous world-class tourism destination.

Additional information: alliancetouristique.com

About Destination Québec cité

Destination Québec cité brings together over 825 members across a territory that includes Québec City, Ancienne-Lorette, Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Wendake and the MRCs of Portneuf, de La Jacques-Cartier, Île d'Orléans and Côte-de-Beaupré.

Additional information: https://www.quebec-cite.com/en

