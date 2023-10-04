RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ - Coming to Cineplex Theatres December 1

Tickets Now Available in Theatre, at Cineplex.com and the Cineplex App

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, a leading entertainment and media company, is proud to bring the theatrical concert experience, RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ to Canadians, premiering December 1, 2023.

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim by International and US media alike, Beyoncé's outstanding performance during RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, acceptance, and shared joy. Its maximalist production welcomed more than 2.7 million fans from around the world, who travelled across oceans to enjoy Club RENAISSANCE. Now, millions of moviegoers will get caught up in the Joy Parade, the monumental dance party that celebrates everyone's right to be themselves, close to home.

The theatrical concert experience will descend on 90 Cineplex theatres, with RENAISSANCE set to officially open across North America on Friday, December 1, 2023.

The experience will air Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with multiple showtimes programmed throughout the day. Tickets are $22 at theatres and an online booking fee of up to $1.50 per ticket applies to all online ticket purchases. All prices are subject to taxes. RENAISSANCE will also be available in IMAX coming at a later date; standard upcharges for premium experiences will apply and no passes will be accepted.

Tickets for RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ can now be purchased in theatre, at Cineplex.com and on the Cineplex app. For more information visit Cineplex.com and watch the trailer here.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and a newly launched entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com .

SOURCE Cineplex

For further information: Cineplex Media Relations: [email protected]