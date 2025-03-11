Remsoft Secures Strategic Investment from Banneker Partners and Acquires Lim Geomatics to Advance Forest Intelligence Platform

Forestry sector gains a unified digital ecosystem for planning, supply chain, and sustainability management

FREDERICTON, NB, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Remsoft, a leader in Forest Intelligence solutions, has secured a strategic investment from Banneker Partners, a private equity firm specializing in enterprise software. This investment strengthens Remsoft's ability to scale, accelerate innovation, and deliver high-value solutions that help forestry organizations improve profitability and enhance sustainability.

As the first step in its strategy, Remsoft has acquired Lim Geomatics, a forestry software innovator specializing in geospatial and operational analytics. The partnership expands the Remsoft platform with geospatial intelligence, LiDAR, and forest machine telematics capabilities that deepen insights into forest operations.

"The forestry sector is accustomed to disruption—from shifting regulations to changing market dynamics. Success comes from adaptability, efficiency, and informed decisions," said Andrea Feunekes, Remsoft CEO. "Our cloud-enabled platform integrates data with optimization, spatial intelligence, and AI to drive greater value for customers. With Banneker's support and the acquisition of Lim Geomatics, we can innovate faster and deliver the most advanced analytical tools to the industry."

The investment and acquisition further Remsoft's vision of a fully integrated forestry intelligence ecosystem. Providing a seamless, data-driven approach to forest value chain management—from planning to operations, compliance, and ESG reporting—within a unified platform enhances decision-making, reduces risk, and drives new efficiencies.

"Remsoft and Lim Geomatics share a passion for advancing forestry through technology innovation that addresses real-world challenges. Together, we are developing a modern and modular platform that harnesses data and analytics to ensure that every stakeholder—from landowners and forest product companies to public stewards and timberland investors—can navigate today's challenges and unlock future opportunities," said Kevin Lim, CEO of Lim Geomatics.

With Banneker's support, Remsoft gains additional resources to accelerate its technology roadmap, pursue strategic acquisitions, and empower forestry management from seedling to mill.

"Remsoft has been at the forefront of forest intelligence for decades, helping organizations improve decisions and performance across the forestry value chain. We're excited to support Remsoft's growth as it scales its technology and innovates to enhance efficiency, strengthen sustainability, and drive meaningful impact across the industry," said Steven Ballantyne, Operating Partner at Banneker Partners.

About Remsoft - www.remsoft.com

Remsoft provides intelligent planning solutions for the forestry supply chain. Combining advanced analytics with decades of industry expertise, we empower organizations to plan with precision, act with confidence, and adapt to change. Our software enhances decision-making across the value chain, optimizing performance and profitability. With Remsoft, every decision is powered by intelligence, ensuring sustainable growth in an ever-evolving landscape.

About Lim Geomatics - www.limgeomatics.com

Lim Geomatics develops geospatial software solutions for the forestry sector. Since 2006, we have provided advanced mapping, analytics, and workflow automation tools that enhance operational efficiency and decision-making. By leveraging remote sensing, AI, and cloud computing, our technology delivers scalable, data-driven insights to support sustainable forest management.

About Banneker Partners - www.bannekerpartners.com

Banneker Partners invests in growing, mission-critical software businesses to drive long-term, sustainable value. Banneker collaborates with management teams through capital, strategic, and operational support to enable accelerated growth guided by the focus on enhancing value to the end customers of the software. The partners at Banneker have over 200 years of software investing and operating experience and have worked with companies ranging from $10 million to $100 million in revenue.

