Remsoft Appoints Kevin Lim as CEO, Strengthens Leadership for Future Growth

FREDERICTON, NB, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Remsoft, a leader in Forest Intelligence solutions, has appointed Kevin Lim, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer. The announcement follows Remsoft's acquisition of Lim Geomatics, the company Lim founded and led as CEO and it marks a strategic step forward in Remsoft's next phase of growth.

A seasoned technology leader and forestry expert, Lim brings more than two decades of experience driving software innovation.

"Forestry is at a pivotal moment, where technology and intelligence are reshaping how we manage resources for both sustainability and profitability," said Lim. "I'm excited to lead Remsoft into its next stage of innovation and impact across the entire forestry value chain."

Lim succeeds Andrea Feunekes, Remsoft's co-founder and CEO for over 30 years, who will remain actively involved as a Board Member and Senior Advisor.

"Kevin's deep technical expertise and entrepreneurial drive make him the ideal leader for Remsoft's next chapter," said Feunekes. "I look forward to supporting him and the team as we continue to evolve and grow."

As part of the leadership transition, Doug Jones, formerly Remsoft's President, will move into the role of Chief Customer Experience Officer (CCXO), leading efforts to enhance client engagement and value delivery.

"Our clients are at the heart of everything we do," said Jones. "In my new role, I'll ensure we continue to provide the world-class service and solutions they need to succeed in a changing world."

With a strengthened leadership team, Remsoft is positioned to accelerate innovation and growth - bringing clients even greater value through data-driven planning, AI-powered insights, and cloud-based technology solutions.

About Remsoft – www.remsoft.com

Remsoft provides intelligent planning solutions for the forestry supply chain. Combining advanced analytics with decades of industry expertise, we empower organizations to plan with precision, act with confidence, and adapt to change. Our software enhances decision-making across the value chain, optimizing performance and profitability. With Remsoft, every decision is powered by intelligence, ensuring sustainable growth in an ever-evolving landscape.

SOURCE Remsoft

Media Contact: Carmela Burns, [email protected]