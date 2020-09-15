Removal of Aluminium Tariffs - Good News for North American Manufacturing and Workers

The Aluminium Association of Canada Applauds Decision

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Aluminium Association of Canada applauds today's agreement to remove recently reimplemented Section 232 tariffs on imports of unwrought, or P1020, aluminium from Canada into the United States.

"Canada's aluminium industry is glad to regain its continued tariff free entry into the U.S. market, as it strives to meet its integrated value chain requirements in a post-COVID recovery," said Jean Simard, president & CEO of the Aluminium Association of Canada. "Our shared future through a renewed CUSMA rightly deserves our best effort on behalf of our workers, their families and their communities.''

"Our industry fully supports the Government of Canada's position regarding the removal of tariffs and its clearly stated intention to retaliate at any point in time should the U.S. decide to reimplement tariffs against Canadian aluminium," added Jean Simard.

Both Canada and the U.S. have shown a strong commitment to trade enforcement by investing in aluminium import monitoring systems. The Aluminium Association of Canada supports continued import monitoring throughout the CUSMA region, including Mexico.

About the Aluminium Association of Canada

The Aluminium Association of Canada (AAC) is a non-profit organization representing three Canadian world-class aluminium producers: Alcoa, Alouette, and Rio Tinto operating nine smelters in Canada, eight of which are in Quebec, and employing over 8,700 workers. For more information, visit www.aluminium.ca or Twitter @AAC_aluminium.

SOURCE Aluminum Association of Canada

For further information: Lambert Gosselin, Tact Intelligence-conseil, 514-659-0603

Related Links

https://aluminium.ca/

