Remote Work and Management - A surge of 2000 learners for the Amplio Stratégies online trainings

MONTREAL, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Amplio Stratégies is proud to have contributed to the training of more than 2000 managers and workers in recent weeks with an online educational pathway that addresses the integration of remote work and management.

The two series of interactive trainings titled Optimizing Remote Work and Integrating Remote and Hybrid Management into Everyday Life offer tips and tricks to help managers foster employee engagement and performance in addition to increasing happiness and productivity levels of all online workers within their company.

Far beyond the educational videos, Amplio Stratégies has also innovated by developing a real online learning path including additional texts, a virtual participant's notebook and a discussion forum that promotes exchanges between participants.

This represents an unprecedented success for Amplio Stratégies, a company founded in 2016 by Geneviève Desautels, a visionary entrepreneur who has been teaching remotely for 10 years and has been managing her teams online for more than 4.

"In these unpredecented times, managers have had to adapt quickly to new realities and these clips were a great help in rallying the troops and staying competitive," explained Desautels, president of Amplio Stratégies. "Often, managers mistakenly believe that remote work leads to a decrease in productivity. However, we find that conversely, people are more relaxed and well rested and can therefore be much more productive at home than in the office," she added.

"There are great books available on the subject, but in our opinion, nothing is more effective than short clips to share with colleagues! They are more dynamic, friendlier and certainly closer to the human contact that we miss so dearly! Our videos also allow organizations to optimize their time and learn effectively," said Marc-André Lanciault, partner and head of digital transformation activities at Amplio Stratégies.

To access the online training workshops, visit amplio.illuxi.com .

About Amplio Stratégies

Amplio Stratégies is a flourishing business that advises companies and organizations so that they can grow in a sustainable and healthy way. It trains and supports managers, employees and entrepreneurs to create a culture of growth through the implementation of strategies and processes that mobilize all teams towards better performance. Amplio Stratégies' areas of intervention are strategy, coaching, organizational or digital transformation and, ultimately, the increase of revenues.

