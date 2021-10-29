REMO AI Announces the Canadian Retail Availability of OBSBOT Tiny and OBSBOT Me through Best Buy and Walmart

OBSBOT Tiny boasts a PTZ camera and AI-powered tracking to keep its users under the spotlight, while OBSBOT Me offers the same cutting-edge tracking performance right out of the box, but packed under a smart tracking tripod without needing an extra app. Whether it's used as a web camera for a basic conference call; a solution for teachers to remotely stream their classes; or even for instructors to teach their dance or yoga classes virtually, with OBSBOT Tiny and OBSBOT Me, anyone has the ability to express themselves freely and creatively through video.

As video expression has become a much more integral part of our everyday lives, following this past year's global pandemic, OBSBOT continues to deliver innovative solutions that empower its users to be productive regardless of what life throws at them.

Pricing and Availability:

Celebrating the arrival of OBSBOT Tiny and OBSBOT Me in the world's largest retailers, REMO TECH will offer both products at a major discount of up to CAD$60 off for 3 days starting on the day of the launch. Both products will also be available for up to a CAD$40 off in a follow-up week-long limited discount, which kicks off after the first three days of their availability.

To learn more about the discount, find OBSBOT Tiny and OBSBOT Me on Best Buy and Walmart .

Product MSRP (CAD) Promotion date Promotion price (CAD) OBSBOT Tiny $259 3 DAYS Limited

Oct.29 -Oct.31 $199 OBSBOT Tiny $259 One week

Nov.1-Nov.7 $219 OBSBOT Me $189 3 DAYS Limited

Oct.29 -Oct.31 $159 OBSBOT Me $189 One week

Nov.1-Nov.7 $169

About OBSBOT

Founded in April 2016, OBSBOT, an artificial intelligence camera brand by REMO TECH, is dedicated to connecting people and the imaging industry to the future.

Unveiled firstly at CES 2019, OBSBOT Tail offered a radical new way to easily capture footage with an all-in-one AI camera and was selected by TIME magazine as one of its top 100 inventions of 2019. With artificial intelligence as the core, REMO TECH focuses on the application research of new technologies in the field of videography. It hopes to use revolutionary technology and innovative products to innovate the way of public records and image creation, and to change people's social way.

Learn more about REMO TECH and OBSBOT, visit https://www.obsbot.com/about

CONTACT:

[email protected]

