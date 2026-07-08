Prime Minister Carney secures new defence partnerships at the 2026 NATO Summit

ANKARA, Türkiye, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - In a more dangerous and divided world, Canada must be prepared to defend ourselves and our Allies. As the threats to North America evolve, Canada is focused on taking full responsibility for the security of our Arctic. Over the past year, Canada has undertaken a generational transformation of our defence posture through historic investments, major reforms, and stronger partnerships with our Allies. As a result, Canada is a stronger, more capable member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) with greater ability to lead and advance the Alliance's mission of collective security.

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, concluded his participation at the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara, Türkiye. At the Summit, Canada and our Allies signed a joint declaration reaffirming their commitment to NATO and to transatlantic security. Canada is on a clear path to meet NATO's target of investing 5% of GDP in defence by 2035. We are moving fast, making ambitious and strategic defence investments, including in a new submarine fleet, the world's second-largest fleet of icebreakers, and new aircraft, missiles, and cyber defences.

To strengthen collective defence and security, Prime Minister Carney announced a series of new investments and initiatives to build up domestic and Allied defence industrial capacity, reinforce deterrence along NATO's Eastern Flank, support Ukraine, and mobilise private capital in support of shared security priorities.

In Türkiye, the Prime Minister underlined new defence partnerships and contracts that will catalyse growth in the private sector, including:

An agreement-in-principle with Telesat for ESCP-P to utilise Telesat Lightspeed to provide sovereign, reliable, and continuous military satellite communications in the Arctic – expected to result in a multi-billion-dollar investment in Canada's defence sector.

– expected to result in a multi-billion-dollar investment in Canada's defence sector. An approximately $800 million contract with Norwegian company Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace to procure Joint Strike Missiles , a type of long-range missile, which will be integrated into future fighter aircraft for the Royal Canadian Air Force.

, a type of long-range missile, which will be integrated into future fighter aircraft for the Royal Canadian Air Force. An updated procurement strategy for the Light Utility Vehicle project to immediately limit the tender to two Canadian defence industry suppliers to deliver 1,600 to 2,100 vehicles and 400 to 500 light utility trailers for the militarised portion of the Canadian Armed Forces' fleet.

To further reinforce the Alliance's capabilities, grow the transatlantic industrial base, and support cutting-edge innovative defence and dual-use companies, Prime Minister Carney announced that:

Canada has agreed to open technical negotiations to join the NATO Innovation Sub-Fund . This aims to develop emerging and advanced technologies that are important for NATO's defence and security, while giving Canadian innovators opportunities to access capital, strategic networks, and transatlantic markets.

. This aims to develop emerging and advanced technologies that are important for NATO's defence and security, while giving Canadian innovators opportunities to access capital, strategic networks, and transatlantic markets. Canada will host the 2027 NATO Industry Forum to strengthen cooperation between Allies and industry to advance defence innovation and industrial capacity across NATO.

To deepen trade and commercial ties with NATO Allies and to create new partnerships for Canadian workers and businesses, the Prime Minister announced:

The launch of negotiations with Germany toward a Canada-Germany Strategic Partnership Agreement (Partnership Agreement). As Canada's largest trading partner in the EU, the Canada-Germany partnership supports careers across Canada. The Partnership Agreement will bring together cooperation across key priorities – including security and defence, technology, investment, supply chains and raw materials, energy, and space – under one umbrella, with concrete projects and commitments, to shape and advance cooperation in the years to come.

(Partnership Agreement). As Canada's largest trading partner in the EU, the Canada-Germany partnership supports careers across Canada. The Partnership Agreement will bring together cooperation across key priorities – including security and defence, technology, investment, supply chains and raw materials, energy, and space – under one umbrella, with concrete projects and commitments, to shape and advance cooperation in the years to come. The launch of negotiations with Türkiye on a comprehensive Canada-Türkiye free trade agreement. With bilateral trade between Canada and Türkiye reaching $4.3 billion in 2025, the agreement will unlock significant opportunities for businesses, workers, and investors in both countries.

The Prime Minister announced the extension of the Canadian-led Operation REASSURANCE until 2031, including plans to increase Canada's persistently deployed personnel to up to 2,600. As Canada's largest overseas mission, Operation REASSURANCE helps deter Russian aggression on NATO's Eastern Flank and fortifies our shared defence. The Prime Minister also confirmed that Canada will join Latvia and Denmark as the third Framework Nation of Multinational Division North, taking on more responsibility to protect NATO's Eastern Flank.

Building on successful negotiations with international partners in Montréal this spring, Prime Minister Carney welcomed support from eight countries for the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB). Canada is helping lead the establishment of this new multilateral financial institution that will mobilise and deploy private capital quickly to bolster collective security. As the future host of its headquarters, this Canada-led Bank will provide long-term, low-cost financing for defence, security, and resilience initiatives across supply chains, helping governments and small and medium-sized enterprises address critical financing gaps. The DSRB will also spur significant job creation across member countries – with new orders for businesses in defence industries and new partnerships in emerging sectors from AI and quantum to space and cyber.

Prime Minister Carney announced that a portion of Canada's previously announced commitment of approximately $2 billion in military assistance for Ukraine will support urgent and critical requirements, including:

$475 million for ammunition – including $75 million to deliver extended-range rounds through the Czech Ammunition Initiative – and $400 million to source over 39 million rounds of various calibre ammunition from Canadian industry.

Nearly $400 million to build 35 Canadian-made armoured combat support vehicles to sustain Ukrainian frontline combat units.

$50 million to provide critical information technology and engineering equipment to Ukraine.

Canada has been among Ukraine's top supporters in the face of Russia's aggression, committing over $25.5 billion in multifaceted assistance to Ukraine since 2022, including over $8.5 billion in military assistance.

At the 2026 NATO Summit, Prime Minister Carney met with the Secretary General of NATO and leaders from Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, North Macedonia, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine. These meetings focused on advancing cooperation on shared defence and security priorities, including strengthening Allied capabilities, supporting Ukraine's self-defence, and restoring safe and unrestricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Canada entered this NATO Summit on a clear upward trajectory – rapidly increasing defence spending and building the capabilities and infrastructure needed to defend ourselves and our Allies. Through new investments, deeper defence industrial partnerships, strengthened support for Ukraine, and an expanded role in reinforcing NATO's Eastern Flank, Canada is delivering on its commitments and helping build a stronger, more secure Alliance. Canada will continue to prioritise investments in the Arctic as part of its ongoing work to strengthen collective defence, defend transatlantic security, and protect the values that unite us.

Quotes

"The threats facing us today are real and they will be met by a Canada prepared to defend our interests, our citizens, and our Allies. We are rapidly scaling our capabilities through historic investments in new submarines, icebreakers, aircraft, and cyber defences and strengthening our partnerships with Allies around the world. Today, we are a stronger, more capable member of NATO with greater ability to advance its mission of collective security. This is a strong, confident Canada taking full responsibility for our defence, for a more secure and more prosperous world."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"At this year's NATO Summit, Canada reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the Alliance, collective defence, and the security of the Euro-Atlantic region. As Allies strengthen deterrence, increase defence investment, accelerate defence industrial production, and sustain support for Ukraine, Canada will continue to lead by investing in the Canadian Armed Forces, deepening cooperation with Allies, and helping build a stronger, more secure, and more resilient NATO – ready to meet today's challenges and those of the future."

-- The Hon. David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence

"As security challenges continue to evolve, a strong and united Alliance remains essential to our collective defence and security. Canada is making generational investments in defence to strengthen our sovereignty, support our defence industry, and deepen partnerships across the Atlantic. Together with Allies and partners, we are reinforcing security in the Arctic, addressing shared challenges across the Euro-Atlantic and beyond, and maintaining our steadfast support for Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty."

-- The Hon. Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs

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