Rémi Racine, President and Executive Producer for Behaviour Interactive, presented with the "Grand bâtisseur" award at MEGA+MIGS 2019

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Alliance numérique, representative for Quebec video game companies, is thrilled to announce that the "Grand bâtisseur" award will be presented to Rémi Racine, President and Executive Producer for Behaviour Interactive, during tonight's MEGA+MIGS 2019 opening ceremony. Joining forces for the first time, MEGA (Montréal Expo Gaming Arcade) and MIGS (Montréal International Game Summit) have chosen Rémi Racine as the very first recipient of this award for his role as an industry pioneer and mentor. This much-deserved award will be presented before a crowd of 600 local and international video game industry participants by Yannis Mallat, CEO of Ubisoft's Canadian studios.

This year, Rémi Racine celebrates 25 years at the helm of Montreal studio Behaviour Interactive. The company counts more than 600 employees and has sold over 70 million games across all platforms. Their most successful game, Dead by DaylightTM, recently reached the 12-million player mark worldwide.

"Rémi Racine's track record is impressive, and is a testament to his incredible know-how and tenacity. He is an exceptional ambassador, both here and abroad, committed to making Quebec's video game industry shine. On behalf of the board of directors and members of Alliance numérique, I would like to congratulate Rémi for this recognition and wish him success for many more years to come," Nadine Gelly, Executive Director at Alliance numérique.

"When you stop and consider Rémi's career, as well as his many accomplishments, it becomes clear that his story as an entrepreneur and businessman is, in fact, the story of the evolution of the entire Quebec video game industry. He is THE pioneer of Quebec video games," Yannis Mallat, CEO of Ubisoft's Canadian studios.

Mr. Racine will be taking this opportunity to offer a $5,000 grant to Fondation du Collège Bois-de-Boulogne in support of their educational mission and foundation development.

About Alliance numérique

Alliance numérique regroups and represents video game companies of all sizes in Quebec. The organization works to support and promote the products and contributions of this sector among the media, government decision makers and the general public.

About Behaviour Interactive

Founded in 1992, Montreal-based Behaviour Interactive is one of North America's largest independent game developers with close to 600 employees and over 70 million games sold on every platform. In 2019, our most successful IP, the award-winning Dead by Daylight, celebrated 12 million players. To date, our mobile games have reached over 200 million players worldwide. We count among our partners some of the world's biggest names, including Sony, Disney, Netflix, Activision, Warner Bros, Ubisoft, Xbox Game Studios, Google, Bombardier, Wargaming, HBO, NetEase, Gaea, La Capitale and many others.

