Remember Playtime with Toys "R" Us Canada's 2021 Holiday Toy Book

The 2021 Toy Book is filled with endless inspiration that will bring families together. Thousands of products for readers to discover what to give and get, paralleled with a nostalgic thematic. Themed, "Remember Playtime", this year's book hopes to trigger memories of holidays past for families, while they celebrate the joys of the present.

"As an iconic retailer that most Canadians have grown up with, we want to bring a feeling of nostalgia and wonder back to the brand this Holiday season," says Doug Putman, Founder of Putman Investments, owner of Toys"R"Us Canada. "With families eager to get back to a sense of togetherness after the pandemic, our goal this year is to encourage both children and parents to bond over play."

With Toy Book being an essential part of the customer's holiday shopping journey, Allyson Banks, Director of Marketing for Toys"R"Us" Canada, dives into the approach the retailer took to creating the version for 2021.

"There's something so personal about holiday gifts for kids – these toys carry a special resonance. So, our Toy Book has to innovate and really speak to customers to break through the noise in such a competitive category. Our "Remember Playtime" theme combines pure numbers – what we know about customer behaviour – with truly meaningful personal experiences in a way that captures the attention and hearts of everyone."

While the Toy Book aims to guide grown ups in their gift shopping, Toys "R" Us Canada's Creative Director, Sal Stranges, made sure to also ignite that playful spark inside us to remind adults what it was like to be a kid.

"Creating our Toy Book each year means looking ahead to trends and new, hot toys. But this year, we also wanted to take an opportunity to look back in a way only Toys"R"Us can. We want to take parents on a journey through their own childhood history with play. To remind parents that playtime doesn't need to have a big lesson or goal. They don't need to strive for anything more than just letting kids get lost in being kids. When grownups remember the joy of play for play's sake, and allow for that wild, go-nuts, free-for-all downtime, they connect with kids in a genuine way that really makes memories."

Featuring exclusive picks from Toys "R" Us Canada's Top Toy List for 2021, the 2021 Toy Book includes a range of play that offers fun for the whole family. Highly desired items like Magic Mixes, and new entertainment favourites from Gabby's Dollhouse™ to Cocomelon. A curation of favourites from Aiden, the Chief Play Officer, are brought to life with his family, Ava, Yenny and Stephen.

The 2021 Toy Book arrived in stores on Thursday October 28th and on doorsteps of five million Canadian homes the week of October 25th. It will also live on Flipp and on the toysrus.ca flyer section until November 17th. Prices are in effect through to November 17th.

Stay up to date with Toys"R"UsⓇ Canada by following Toys"R"UsⓇ Canada on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

ABOUT TOYS"R"USⓇ (CANADA) LTD. ("TOYS"R"US CANADA")

Toys"R"UsⓇ Canada has been Canada's dedicated specialty retailer of toys and baby products since 1984, spreading happiness throughout its 80+ stores across Canada and e-commerce sites, Toysrus.ca and Babiesrus.ca. The company nurtures the needs for Canadian families in every stage from baby essentials to learning, and play, with a wide range of national brands, exclusive products, innovative programs and unique partnerships. Committed to creating an experience-driven destination for the whole family, Toys"R"UsⓇ Canada offers a fun and memorable in-store experience for children and their parents. The company also focuses on giving back to its communities through charity efforts that support children in need and their families. Toys"R"Us Canada is a subsidiary of Putman Investments. Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us are registered trademarks owned by Toys"R"Us (Canada) Ltd. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Toys "R" Us (Canada) Ltd.

For further information: INTERVIEWS OR MEDIA REQUESTS, PLEASE CONTACT: Paige Exell, Jr. Account Manager, [email protected], 807-626-3041

Related Links

http://www.toysrus.ca

