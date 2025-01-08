Remarkable G7 Unveiled by KOORUI at CES: World's First Monitor With 750Hz Refresh Rate

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- As a leader in the global display industry, KOORUI unveiled a series of monitors at CES that challenge traditional technologies.

KOORUI G7: World's first consumer-grade gaming monitor to achieve a refresh rate of up to 750Hz

The KOORUI G7 features a 24.5-inch TN panel with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) and is the world's first monitor to achieve a refresh rate of up to 750Hz. This breakthrough in refresh rate ensures a precise display of each frame, whether in FPS games or MOBA games, significantly enhancing player's accuracy and reaction speed. To effectively address the color limitations of TN panels, KOORUI has integrated quantum dot (QD) film technology and combined it with a DCI-P3 95% color gamut. This innovative product is set to lead the latest trend in gaming monitor technology.

KOORUI OG32UK: Dual-mode monitor with an ultra-high refresh rate of 480Hz

The innovative, all-around dual-mode gaming monitor OG32UK is equipped with a 31.5-inch WOLED panel and can switch between two modes: 4K 240Hz and FHD 480Hz, perfectly catering to AAA masterpieces and FPS games. With 99% coverage of DCI-P3 color gamut and 10-bit color depth, it delivers more vibrant and accurate colors for immersive visual pleasure.

About KOORUI

KOORUI is an innovative tech and lifestyle brand under HKC, a leading powerhouse in China's semiconductor display industry.

Leveraging its parent company's extensive expertise in R&D, raw materials, design, and craftsmanship, KOORUI combines high-quality customer service, efficient supply chain management, and cost optimization to deliver exceptional products. This holistic approach has established KOORUI as a globally recognized brand in the consumer electronics industry. Known for their impressive refresh rates, superior graphic quality, and innovative designs, KOORUI monitors have gained the trust of gamers, designers, and office users alike. With a philosophy of "Pragmatism, Integrity, Innovation, and Pursuit of Excellence", KOORUI is committed to delivering exceptional visual experiences with its advanced technology and user-oriented features.

With over 6 million units shipped annually and a robust global marketing network, KOORUI has established a strong presence across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

To learn more about KOORUI's innovative technologies, visit our booth at CES 2025 or explore our official website at koorui.net.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Koorui