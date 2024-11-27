【UP to 40% OFF】 KOORUI Black Friday officially starts on Amazon! Unbelievable Offers on Monitors Await!

OTTAWA, Canada, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- KOORUI is kicking off its Black Friday sale with massive price cuts on a range of top-selling monitors, with discounts of up to 40%. Whether you're immersed in gaming or focused on work, you can enjoy the exceptional performance of a premium display. This exclusive offer is only available on Amazon during the promotion period.

Offer Valid: Thursday, November 21, 2024 - Monday, December 2, 2024

KOORUI Black Friday officially starts on Amazon!

Shop these in Online:

https://www.amazon.ca/stores/page/6789B65C-7D5F-4F51-B0B5-98015E247E94

Featured Promotional Products

Title: KOORUI 24 inch Curved Monitors

Model Number: 24N5C

Features: 23.6 inch / Full HD / 1800R / Eye Care / HDMI, VGA

List Prices: 145.99 ⇒ Sales Prices ： 104.49 (Save 28% off )

Shop Now: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0BJZ8Y2FL?maas=maas_adg_6F1BEB64CF57EFE98D70663BA6D77695_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas&th=1





Model Number: 24N5C Features: 23.6 inch / Full HD / 1800R / Eye Care / HDMI, VGA List Prices: 145.99 ⇒ Shop Now: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0BJZ8Y2FL?maas=maas_adg_6F1BEB64CF57EFE98D70663BA6D77695_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas&th=1 Title: KOORUI 27 inch Computer Monitors

Model Number: 27N1A

Features: 27 inch / Full HD / 75Hz / Eye Care / HDMI, VGA

List Prices: 159.99 ⇒ Sales Prices ： 113.98 （ Save 29% off ）

Shop Now: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0C33GP4RB?maas=maas_adg_9ED3064CCBCD2CB7AE03906342AA1145_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas&th=1





Model Number: 27N1A Features: 27 inch / Full HD / 75Hz / Eye Care / HDMI, VGA List Prices: 159.99 ⇒ Shop Now: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0C33GP4RB?maas=maas_adg_9ED3064CCBCD2CB7AE03906342AA1145_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas&th=1 Title: KOORUI 27 inch 4K UHD Computer Monitors

Model Number: N07

Features: 27 inch / 4K / 75Hz / HDR 10 / HDMI, DisplayPort

List Prices: 159.99 ⇒ Sales Prices ： 113.98 （ Save 29% off ）

Shop Now: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0C6T7Y81Q?maas=maas_adg_993A79B16C8B236A5721B2010FBEC205_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas&th=1





UHD Computer Monitors Model Number: N07 Features: 27 inch / / 75Hz / HDR 10 / HDMI, DisplayPort List Prices: 159.99 ⇒ Shop Now: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0C6T7Y81Q?maas=maas_adg_993A79B16C8B236A5721B2010FBEC205_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas&th=1 Title: KOORUI 24.5 inch 170Hz Gaming Monitors

Model Number: 25E3A

Features: 24.5 inch / Full HD / 170Hz / 1MS / AdaptiveSync Technology / HDMI, DisplayPort

List Prices: 189.99 ⇒ Sales Prices ： 119.99 （ Save 37% off ）

Shop Now: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0BNDZWC3L?maas=maas_adg_212029281AE04EEC07237BF0C48C512F_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas&th=1





Model Number: 25E3A Features: 24.5 inch / Full HD / 170Hz / 1MS / AdaptiveSync Technology / HDMI, DisplayPort List Prices: 189.99 ⇒ Shop Now: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0BNDZWC3L?maas=maas_adg_212029281AE04EEC07237BF0C48C512F_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas&th=1 Title: KOORUI 27 inch 240Hz Gaming Monitors

Model Number: GN02

Features: 27 inch / Full HD / 240Hz / 1MS / AdaptiveSync Technology / HDMI, DisplayPort

List Prices: 249.99 ⇒ Sales Prices ： 199.48 （ Save 20% off ）

Shop Now: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B09SG26D3F?maas=maas_adg_446060C391EBD3B65177410FCE6336B6_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas&th=1





Model Number: GN02 Features: 27 inch / Full HD / 240Hz / 1MS / AdaptiveSync Technology / HDMI, DisplayPort List Prices: 249.99 ⇒ Shop Now: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B09SG26D3F?maas=maas_adg_446060C391EBD3B65177410FCE6336B6_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas&th=1 Title: KOORUI 27 inch Curved Gaming Monitors

Model Number: 27E6CA

Features: 27 inch / Full HD / 1800R / Adaptive Sync

List Prics: 233.99 ⇒ Sales Prices ： 167.18 （ Save 29% off ）

Shop Now: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CC1BMM7W





Model Number: 27E6CA Features: 27 inch / Full HD / 1800R / Adaptive Sync List Prics: 233.99 ⇒ Shop Now: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CC1BMM7W Title: KOORUI 32 inch Curved Gaming Monitors

Model Number: 32E6QC

Features: 31.5 inch / QHD / 1500R / Adaptive Sync

List Prics: 382.99 ⇒ Sales Prices ： 279.99 （ Save 27% off ）

Shop Now: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CCJQ3LR2





Model Number: 32E6QC Features: 31.5 inch / QHD / 1500R / Adaptive Sync List Prics: 382.99 ⇒ Shop Now: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CCJQ3LR2 Title: KOORUI 24 inch Office Monitor

Model Number: 24N1A

Features: 24 inch / Full HD / 99% sRGB/Eye Care

List Prics: 149.99 ⇒ Sales Prices ： 89.97 （ Save 40% off ）

Shop Now: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0C5HVPNGR





Model Number: 24N1A Features: 24 inch / Full HD / 99% sRGB/Eye Care List Prics: 149.99 ⇒ Shop Now: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0C5HVPNGR Title: KOORUI 24 inch Gaming Monitor

Model Number: 24N6

Features: 24 inch / Full HD / 100hz/Swivel & Height Adjustable

List Prics: 149.99 ⇒ Sales Prices：127.49（Save 15% off ）

Shop Now: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CTK6SMZ8

About KOORUI

KOORUI is an innovative tech and lifestyle brand under HKC, a leading powerhouse in China's semiconductor display industry. Founded on May 4, 2021, coinciding with Youth Day, KOORUI is dedicated to the design, research, development, and sales of smart hardware and consumer electronics.

Leveraging the group's extensive expertise in R&D, raw materials, design, and craftsmanship, KOORUI combines high-quality customer service, efficient supply chain management, and cost optimization to deliver exceptional products. This holistic approach has established KOORUI as a globally recognized brand in the consumer electronics industry. Known for their impressive refresh rates, superior graphic quality, and innovative designs, KOORUI monitors have gained the trust of gamers, designers, and office users alike. With a philosophy of "Pragmatism, Integrity, Innovation, and Pursuit of Excellence", KOORUI is committed to delivering exceptional visual experiences with its advanced technology and user-oriented features.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Koorui