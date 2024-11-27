【UP to 40% OFF】 KOORUI Black Friday officially starts on Amazon! Unbelievable Offers on Monitors Await!
News provided byKoorui
Nov 27, 2024, 10:00 ET
OTTAWA, Canada, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- KOORUI is kicking off its Black Friday sale with massive price cuts on a range of top-selling monitors, with discounts of up to 40%. Whether you're immersed in gaming or focused on work, you can enjoy the exceptional performance of a premium display. This exclusive offer is only available on Amazon during the promotion period.
Offer Valid: Thursday, November 21, 2024 - Monday, December 2, 2024
Shop these in Online:
https://www.amazon.ca/stores/page/6789B65C-7D5F-4F51-B0B5-98015E247E94
Featured Promotional Products
- Title: KOORUI 24 inch Curved Monitors
Model Number: 24N5C
Features: 23.6 inch / Full HD / 1800R / Eye Care / HDMI, VGA
List Prices: 145.99 ⇒ Sales Prices：104.49 (Save 28% off )
Shop Now: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0BJZ8Y2FL?maas=maas_adg_6F1BEB64CF57EFE98D70663BA6D77695_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas&th=1
- Title: KOORUI 27 inch Computer Monitors
Model Number: 27N1A
Features: 27 inch / Full HD / 75Hz / Eye Care / HDMI, VGA
List Prices: 159.99 ⇒ Sales Prices：113.98（Save 29% off ）
Shop Now: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0C33GP4RB?maas=maas_adg_9ED3064CCBCD2CB7AE03906342AA1145_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas&th=1
- Title: KOORUI 27 inch 4K UHD Computer Monitors
Model Number: N07
Features: 27 inch / 4K / 75Hz / HDR 10 / HDMI, DisplayPort
List Prices: 159.99 ⇒ Sales Prices：113.98（Save 29% off ）
Shop Now: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0C6T7Y81Q?maas=maas_adg_993A79B16C8B236A5721B2010FBEC205_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas&th=1
- Title: KOORUI 24.5 inch 170Hz Gaming Monitors
Model Number: 25E3A
Features: 24.5 inch / Full HD / 170Hz / 1MS / AdaptiveSync Technology / HDMI, DisplayPort
List Prices: 189.99 ⇒ Sales Prices：119.99 （Save 37% off ）
Shop Now: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0BNDZWC3L?maas=maas_adg_212029281AE04EEC07237BF0C48C512F_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas&th=1
- Title: KOORUI 27 inch 240Hz Gaming Monitors
Model Number: GN02
Features: 27 inch / Full HD / 240Hz / 1MS / AdaptiveSync Technology / HDMI, DisplayPort
List Prices: 249.99 ⇒ Sales Prices：199.48 （Save 20% off ）
Shop Now: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B09SG26D3F?maas=maas_adg_446060C391EBD3B65177410FCE6336B6_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas&th=1
- Title: KOORUI 27 inch Curved Gaming Monitors
Model Number: 27E6CA
Features: 27 inch / Full HD / 1800R / Adaptive Sync
List Prics: 233.99 ⇒ Sales Prices：167.18 （Save 29% off ）
Shop Now: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CC1BMM7W
- Title: KOORUI 32 inch Curved Gaming Monitors
Model Number: 32E6QC
Features: 31.5 inch / QHD / 1500R / Adaptive Sync
List Prics: 382.99 ⇒ Sales Prices：279.99 （Save 27% off ）
Shop Now: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CCJQ3LR2
- Title: KOORUI 24 inch Office Monitor
Model Number: 24N1A
Features: 24 inch / Full HD / 99% sRGB/Eye Care
List Prics: 149.99 ⇒ Sales Prices：89.97（Save 40% off ）
Shop Now: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0C5HVPNGR
- Title: KOORUI 24 inch Gaming Monitor
Model Number: 24N6
Features: 24 inch / Full HD / 100hz/Swivel & Height Adjustable
List Prics: 149.99 ⇒ Sales Prices：127.49（Save 15% off ）
Shop Now: https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0CTK6SMZ8
About KOORUI
KOORUI is an innovative tech and lifestyle brand under HKC, a leading powerhouse in China's semiconductor display industry. Founded on May 4, 2021, coinciding with Youth Day, KOORUI is dedicated to the design, research, development, and sales of smart hardware and consumer electronics.
Leveraging the group's extensive expertise in R&D, raw materials, design, and craftsmanship, KOORUI combines high-quality customer service, efficient supply chain management, and cost optimization to deliver exceptional products. This holistic approach has established KOORUI as a globally recognized brand in the consumer electronics industry. Known for their impressive refresh rates, superior graphic quality, and innovative designs, KOORUI monitors have gained the trust of gamers, designers, and office users alike. With a philosophy of "Pragmatism, Integrity, Innovation, and Pursuit of Excellence", KOORUI is committed to delivering exceptional visual experiences with its advanced technology and user-oriented features.
Media Contact:
[email protected]
SOURCE Koorui
