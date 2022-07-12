Did you acquire securities of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. between February 23, 2018 and October 15, 2018 (inclusive) or acquire units in the Reliq private placement that closed around January 9, 2018?

LONDON, ON, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - A settlement has been reached in a class action against Reliq Health Technologies Inc. ("Reliq") and certain of its current and former officers and directors. The class action alleges that there were misrepresentations in certain of Reliq's public disclosures and in documents provided to investors to solicit their investment in a private placement that closed on or around January 9, 2018.

The settlement provides for payments by the defendants in the class action and their insurers of the total amount of CAD$2,500,000 to resolve those claims. The settlement is a compromise of disputed claims and is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by Reliq or any of the other defendants.

The settlement has been approved by the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

For more information about your rights and how to exercise them, see the long-form notice and other information available online at https://reliqclassaction.com/ or contact the Administrator at:

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. Securities Litigation

c/o RicePoint Administration Inc.

P.O. Box 4454, Toronto Station A

25 The Esplanade Toronto, ON M5W 4B1

Email: [email protected]

Toll-free number: 1-888-846-6722

SOURCE Siskinds LLP