Release of the external Steering Group Report: an important milestone in the development of Canada's Black Justice Strategy

OTTAWA, ON, UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TRADITIONAL TERRITORY, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Anti-Black racism and systemic discrimination have their origins in Canada's history of colonialism, slavery, and segregation, and can impact the ability of Black people to fully contribute to Canadian society. Addressing this issue is critical to building a fairer, more equal Canadian criminal justice system. To do so, the Government of Canada has committed to developing Canada's Black Justice Strategy, including through consultations and engagements with Black communities.

Today, the Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, welcomed the publication of the external Steering Group's Report: A Roadmap for Transformative Change: Canada's Black Justice Strategy. This Report is an important milestone in the development of Canada's Black Justice Strategy. The work of the external Steering Group is based on an intersectional, anti-Black racism, and anti-oppression lens that responds to and reflects the diverse histories, backgrounds, experiences and regional realities of Black communities in Canada.

Their Report sets out 114 recommendations to address anti-Black racism and systemic discrimination in the criminal justice and other related systems that has led to the overrepresentation of Black people in Canada's criminal justice system, including as victims of crime. The recommendations include eight overarching accountability measures that would have significant impact across and beyond the criminal justice system. The remaining 106 recommendations are categorized as short, medium, or long-term actions for implementation under five pillars:

Pillar 1 – Social Determinants of Justice (Employment and Income; Housing; Education; Health and Mental Health; Child Welfare; and Immigration and Settlement)

(Employment and Income; Housing; Education; Health and Mental Health; Child Welfare; and Immigration and Settlement) Pillar 2 – Policing

Pillar 3 – Courts and Legislation

Pillar 4 – Corrections

Pillar 5 – Parole, Re-entry and Reintegration

The Report identifies actions to transform the criminal justice system to ensure that all people in Canada receive equal treatment before and under the law. The Report reflects the outcomes of the consultations and engagements with Black communities in Fall 2023, which were organized and conducted by 12 Black-led community-based organizations across Canada. Through those consultations, participants courageously shared real-life stories of anti-Black racism and its impact on themselves, their families and their communities.

The external Steering Group on Canada's Black Justice Strategy was comprised of nine experts and leaders from Black communities across Canada and was established in February 2023 to advise the Government of Canada on the development of Canada's Black Justice Strategy.

Today, the Government of Canada recommits to leading efforts to eliminate anti-Black racism and systemic discrimination that prevents the full inclusion of Black people in our society. In addition to work at the federal level, the Government of Canada will also work with other levels of government and Black communities to make the needed transformative changes to the criminal justice system. In response to the Steering Group's Report, Justice Canada will develop and release a government response. This plan will outline the actions that the Government of Canada will undertake to address anti-Black racism and systemic discrimination and the overrepresentation of Black people in the criminal justice system, including as victims of crime.

Quotes

"I welcome the Report and am pleased to share it publicly, given its importance in guiding the work ahead, with our partners. I want to reiterate my appreciation of the external Steering Group, in particular to the authors of this substantial report. They have given us a history-making report that lays the groundwork for policies, programs and legislation that will help build a fairer, more effective justice system, confront systemic anti-Black racism and address the disparities that limit opportunities and increase marginalization and overrepresentation for Black people in our justice system."

The Honourable Arif Virani

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"Justice is not a destination but a journey we must all embark upon together. By recognizing and addressing the systemic inequities faced by Black communities, we pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable Canada. Canada's Black Justice Strategy serves as a beacon of hope, guiding us toward a future where every individual is afforded the dignity, respect, and fairness they deserve."

Dr Akwasi Owusu-Bempah

Steering Group member and co-author of A Roadmap for Transformative Change: Canada's Black Justice Strategy

"One of the foundational principles of this report was that it must be centred in the voices and experiences of Canada's Black communities, and the rich but painful histories of African-Canadians. Canada has a strong and diverse Black population, and as a co-author of the report, it was the honour and privilege of my life to receive the stories entrusted to us by the members of participating organizations from coast to coast to coast. What came through most to me was not only the terrible injustices our people still live with as a legacy of enslavement and colonialism, but the great resilience of Black Canadians. This report both remembers our ancestors and builds a better future for our children. I thank the Government of Canada, Minister of Justice, and the dedicated staff of the Department of Justice for all they did to support the creation of this report, which builds on a long tradition of activism and advocacy by African-Canadians. There is more work to do, of course; this is not the end, but a hopeful beginning."

Zilla Jones

Steering Group member and co-author of A Roadmap for Transformative Change: Canada's Black Justice Strategy

Quick facts

In December 2021 , the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada was mandated to develop Canada's Black Justice Strategy with the support of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and in consultation with provinces, territories and Black communities. The Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness was also tasked to support this important work.

, the Minister of and Attorney General of was mandated to develop Black Justice Strategy with the support of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and in consultation with provinces, territories and Black communities. The Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness was also tasked to support this important work. Canada's Black Justice Strategy will be the federal government's response to address anti-Black racism and systemic discrimination that has led to the overrepresentation of Black people in the criminal justice system, including as victims of crime. This will also respond to the 2017 Report of the Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent on its mission to Canada .

Black Justice Strategy will be the federal government's response to address anti-Black racism and systemic discrimination that has led to the overrepresentation of Black people in the criminal justice system, including as victims of crime. This will also respond to the 2017 . The development of Canada's Black Justice Strategy will be aligned with the Justice Pillar of the International Decade for People of African Descent (2015 to 2024), with a focus on the right to equality and non-discrimination and measures to improve access to justice and to eliminate anti-Black racism and systemic discrimination in the criminal justice system.

Black Justice Strategy will be aligned with the Justice Pillar of the International Decade for People of African Descent (2015 to 2024), with a focus on the right to equality and non-discrimination and measures to improve access to justice and to eliminate anti-Black racism and systemic discrimination in the criminal justice system. There are many factors that contribute to Black people's overrepresentation in the criminal justice system, including research that shows that Black people frequently have lower-than-average incomes, higher rates of unemployment, less access to safe and stable housing, lower educational outcomes in Canadian schools, and poorer health and mental health outcomes.

In 2020-2021, despite representing about 4% of adults in Canada , Black people accounted for 9% of the total offender population in federal corrections. ( Justice Canada , 2022)

, Black people accounted for 9% of the total offender population in federal corrections. ( , 2022) In 2021-2022, although Black youth represented approximately 4% of the combined youth population in Nova Scotia , Alberta and British Columbia , they accounted for 9% of youth admissions to correctional services in these reporting jurisdictions (17% of admissions to custody). ( Justice Canada , 2024)

, and , they accounted for 9% of youth admissions to correctional services in these reporting jurisdictions (17% of admissions to custody). ( , 2024) Black people have overall lower rates of reoffending and lower returns to custody. The majority of Black offenders (85.8%) are not re-admitted to federal custody within 5 years following the expiration of their sentence. (Correctional Service Canada, 2022)

Despite the lower rates of reoffending and returning to custody, Black people are more likely to be assessed as higher risk, low motivation, and low reintegration potential. (Office of the Correctional Investigator, 2022)

