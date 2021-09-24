QUÉBEC CITY, Sept. 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs Ian Lafrenière today announced that the Québec government has appointed a new negotiator to represent it on the Québec-Mi'kmaq Nation discussion panel. Gilles Rouleau has been selected to fill this important position and will take up his duties on September 30, 2021.

The Québec government wishes to maintain harmonious nation-to-nation relations with the Listuguj, Gesgapegiag and Gespeg Mi'kmaq communities, based on partnership, understanding, and mutual respect. Such relations hinge on the establishment of a sustained dialogue, which can lead to the negotiation of agreements on topics of shared interest and foster better cohabitation. The Québec government and the Mi'kmaq Nation have sought for several years to establish and maintain such relations. They now wish to seek mutually acceptable, long-term solutions to certain of the questions that the parties have pinpointed.

Mr. Rouleau's experience and mediation skills make him the ideal candidate to fill this position, which entails specific obligations. In the course of his career, he has collaborated closely with the Lac Simon Anishnabe Nation and the Cree Nation of Chisasibi. In the context of his new position, Mr. Rouleau must submit to the Minister recommendations geared to the attainment of the objectives pursued. Gilles Rouleau can rely on the full support of the Québec government's interdepartmental team to carry out his mandate.

"I am indeed pleased by Gilles Rouleau's appointment to carry out negotiations with the Mi'kmaq Nation. He has already demonstrated his extraordinary skill under previous mandates. I am convinced that he is the right person to oversee the advancement of negotiations respecting fishing in the Gaspé Peninsula, a sensitive and historically complex question. This nomination answers a demand that was expressed by the three communities during my visit over the summer. It is my hope that in the months ahead the Québec government and the Mi'kmaq Nation will draw closer together and consolidate the collaborative link that unites us. I would like to thank Gilles Rouleau for assuming this important responsibility."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

