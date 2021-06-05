QUÉBEC CITY, June 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - A new negotiator, responsible for maintaining and renewing a dialogue between the Québec government and the Mohawk community of Kahnawake, has been appointed and will take up his duties on June 14. The Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs, Ian Lafrenière, made the announcement today. The person selected to hold this key post is Geoffrey Kelley. Mr. Kelley has in-depth knowledge of Indigenous realities and several years of experience as a former Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs.

The Québec government hopes to maintain a harmonious, nation-to-nation relationship with Indigenous communities based on partnership, understanding and mutual respect. This requires the establishment of an ongoing dialogue, with the goal of negotiating agreements on subjects of shared interest and supporting more harmonious cohabitation. For several years, the Québec government and the Mohawk community of Kahnawake have been working to establish and pursue this kind of relationship. Thanks to his experience and knowledge and the connections he has made with the community over the years, Mr. Kelley is the ideal candidate for this post. He will be able to rely on full support from the Minister and the government as a whole as he takes up his duties.

The Minister also wishes to take this opportunity to commend the quality of the work accomplished in recent years by Florent Gagné as the negotiator with Kahnawake. Thanks to his efforts, the views of Québec and Kahnawake have drawn closer together, in particular in the field of employment. The two negotiators will take advantage of the summer to complete a transfer of expertise and ensure continuity.

"I am extremely pleased to see Mr. Kelley take up his duties as the negotiator with the community of Kahnawake. As a former Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs, Mr. Kelley is clearly qualified to represent Québec at the negotiating table. I am certain that his expert knowledge and approach will make it possible to improve the living conditions for the Mohawks of Kahnawake and to continue to bring our two nations closer together."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs

