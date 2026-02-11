Reklaim Ltd Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid to Repurchase Up to 10% of Public Float

Share NCIB repurchase program reflects confidence in Reklaim's consumer data privacy and monetization business

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTC: MYIDF) ("Reklaim" or the "Company"), a consumer data privacy and data monetization platform, today announced that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted its notice of intention to renew its Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB").

Under the renewed NCIB, Reklaim may purchase for cancellation up to 13,053,580 common shares, representing 10% of its public float of 130,535,809 issued and outstanding common shares as of the date of the notice.

The NCIB will commence on February 17, 2026 and will terminate on the earlier of February 11, 2027, or the date on which the Company has acquired the maximum number of shares permitted under the NCIB.

Purchases will be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at prevailing market prices, in accordance with Exchange policies. The Company has engaged Integral Wealth Securities Limited to conduct purchases on its behalf. All shares acquired under the NCIB will be cancelled.

Rationale for the NCIB

Reklaim believes the current market price of its shares may not fully reflect the intrinsic value of its consumer data privacy platform, proprietary data assets, and future growth opportunities.

Reklaim currently has the flexibility to allocate a portion of its cash flow toward share repurchases rather than raising dilutive capital. The Company views the NCIB as a prudent capital allocation tool when market conditions do not reflect the underlying value of its business.

Previous NCIB Activity

Over the past 12 months, Reklaim repurchased and cancelled a total of 209,000 common shares at prices ranging from approximately $0.09 to $0.097 per share.

About Reklaim Ltd.

Reklaim is a consumer data privacy and data monetization platform that enables individuals to view, control, delete, or monetize their personal data. Reklaim delivers privacy-compliant, consent-based data solutions to brands, agencies, and data partners while empowering consumers with transparency and control over their digital footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company's NCIB, capital allocation strategy, and future growth. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

