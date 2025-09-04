Reklaim Achieves 40% Year-to-Date Revenue Growth, Retires Debenture, and Strengthens Cash Position

Q2 Revenue Up 18% Year-over-Year with Cash Balance Increasing Nearly 20%

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Reklaim Ltd. ("Reklaim" or the "Company") (TSX: MYID) (OTC: MYIDF) today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The quarter reflected strong top-line growth, debt elimination, and the continued expansion of products in consumer privacy.

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $1.30 million , an increase of 18% compared to $1.10 million in Q2 2024, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth.





Operational and Strategic Highlights

Launch of Reklaim Protect : Introduced in May 2025 , Reklaim Protect is an AI subscription-based privacy service that enables consumers to remove their personal information from data brokers, monitor data exposure on the dark web, and opt out of state data broker registries. Protect establishes a new recurring revenue stream alongside Reklaim Rewards. Sign up for Protect here : https://protect.reklaimyours.com/

: Introduced in , Reklaim Protect is an AI subscription-based privacy service that enables consumers to remove their personal information from data brokers, monitor data exposure on the dark web, and opt out of state data broker registries. Protect establishes a new recurring revenue stream alongside Reklaim Rewards. Sign up for Protect : Expanding regulatory tailwinds : With eight additional U.S. states enacting privacy laws in 2025, 20 states now have comprehensive data privacy frameworks in place. These changes increase compliance burdens for brands and platforms, driving demand for Reklaim's user-consented, transparent data solutions.

: With eight additional U.S. states enacting privacy laws in 2025, 20 states now have comprehensive data privacy frameworks in place. These changes increase compliance burdens for brands and platforms, driving demand for Reklaim's user-consented, transparent data solutions. Reklaim Jackpot : In July, Reklaim launched Reklaim Jackpot , a new consumer engagement initiative designed to reward USA users who actively participate in the Reklaim ecosystem. Each month, consumers have the opportunity to pledge their earned points toward a draw, with a top prize of $10,000 awarded to one participant. By creating a gamified rewards experience, Jackpot not only deepens consumer engagement but also strengthens retention and expands the overall user base, reinforcing Reklaim's position as the most consumer-friendly data privacy platform.

In July, Reklaim launched , a new consumer engagement initiative designed to reward users who actively participate in the Reklaim ecosystem. Each month, consumers have the opportunity to pledge their earned points toward a draw, with a top prize of awarded to one participant. By creating a gamified rewards experience, Jackpot not only deepens consumer engagement but also strengthens retention and expands the overall user base, reinforcing Reklaim's position as the most consumer-friendly data privacy platform. Shares for Redemption (S4R): Reklaim also advanced its Shares for Redemption (S4R) program in Canada during the quarter. This initiative, a world first, enables consumers to redeem their earned points directly for common shares of Reklaim, effectively converting consumer rewards into long-term shareholder alignment. By linking consumer participation directly to equity ownership, S4R further differentiates Reklaim in the marketplace while aligning the Company's growth with its most important stakeholders, its users.

"With the debenture retired and the warrant overhang reduced, Reklaim has removed the structural barriers that weigh on many small caps," said Neil Sweeney , CEO & Founder of Reklaim . "We can now move forward with a clean balance sheet and focus on what matters most: building products that consumers want and brands need."

Miscellaneous

During Q2 2025, Reklaim purchased 105,000 common shares at an average price of $0.09 under its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) for cancellation.

at an average price of under its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) for cancellation. Reklaim also announces that it has engaged Independent Trading Group Inc. ("ITG") to provide market-making services in compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). ITG is a Toronto -based, IIROC-registered investment dealer specializing in market making and liquidity provision across Canadian equity markets. ITG is arm's-length to Reklaim, has no interest, direct or indirect, in the securities of Reklaim, nor any intention to acquire such an interest. Under the terms of the engagement, ITG will provide market-making services to maintain an orderly market and improve the liquidity of Reklaim's common shares. The agreement commenced on November 1, 2024 , for an initial term of 12 months , with the option to renew thereafter. Reklaim will pay ITG a fee of $4,500 per month , plus applicable taxes, for its services. The costs will be paid from Reklaim's general working capital. No performance factors are contained in the agreement, and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG will provide all necessary funds for market making in accordance with regulatory requirements.

to provide market-making services in compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). ITG is a -based, IIROC-registered investment dealer specializing in market making and liquidity provision across Canadian equity markets. ITG is arm's-length to Reklaim, has no interest, direct or indirect, in the securities of Reklaim, nor any intention to acquire such an interest. Under the terms of the engagement, ITG will provide market-making services to maintain an orderly market and improve the liquidity of Reklaim's common shares. The agreement commenced on for an initial term of , with the option to renew thereafter. Reklaim will pay ITG a fee of , plus applicable taxes, for its services. The costs will be paid from Reklaim's general working capital. No performance factors are contained in the agreement, and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG will provide all necessary funds for market making in accordance with regulatory requirements. In accordance with the Company's pilot Shares for Redemption (S4R) program, Reklaim completed the issuance of 2,730 common shares to settle $245.70 in consumer redemptions, as first announced in July 2025 .

Looking Ahead

Reklaim continues to empower consumers to take control of their data while expanding its AI privacy initiatives. To access Reklaim's Q2 2025 MD&A and financial statements , visit: https://investors.reklaimyours.com . The Company's Quarterly CEO letter, a commentary on the market, will also be posted here shortly.

About Reklaim

Reklaim is a consumer privacy and data platform that empowers individuals to take control of their personal information. Through the Reklaim Rewards app, consumers can choose to share their data with brands in exchange for compensation. With Reklaim Protect , users can safeguard their data by opting out of data brokers and monitoring for exposure. Reklaim's consent-based model aligns with evolving global privacy regulations, providing brands and platforms with compliant and transparent data solutions.

Reklaim trades in Canada under the symbol MYID (TSX-V) and in the USA under MYIDF (OTC).

For more information, visit www.reklaimyours.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may," "should," "anticipate," "expects," and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the Debt Settlement and TSXV approval of the Debt Settlement, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions in preparing forward-looking information may prove incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted due to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Although considered reasonable by management during preparation, such information may prove incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. This cautionary statement expressly qualifies forward-looking statements contained in this news release. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company will only update or revise any included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

