Reklaim Hires Former Norton President to Lead Reklaim Protect

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTC: MYIDF), the only company in the world where consumers can view, protect, and be compensated for their data, today announced that Mark Thompson, former Head of Privacy Product Management at Norton (Gen Digital), has joined Reklaim as Vice President of Product. Thompson will lead the company's rapidly growing Reklaim Protect platform, focused on enabling consumers to monitor, remove, and safeguard their personal information across the internet.

Mark brings extensive global experience in building and scaling consumer privacy products. During his tenure at Gen Digital, parent company of Norton , LifeLock , Avast , Avira, and AVG, he spearheaded launches of VPN, Privacy Monitor, AntiTrack, and Private Email, driving category-leading adoption and advancing digital protection for millions of users worldwide.

"I've known Neil for years; back when we were both pioneers in the mobile advertising space," said Thompson. "At the time, I was at The Weather Network, and Neil was leading companies like Juice and later Freckle. We were both innovating and launching industry firsts that helped shape what's now the foundation of mobile marketing. Joining Reklaim feels like coming full circle. I'm thrilled to work alongside him and the team to grow the business and continue empowering consumers to take ownership of their data."

Neil Sweeney , Founder and CEO of Reklaim, added:

"Mark's proven track record in building world-class privacy products makes him an incredible addition to Reklaim. His passion for user trust, design, and innovation will be instrumental as we scale Protect globally and continue executing on our mission of putting consumers back in control of their data."

Reklaim Protect is available at www.reklaimyours.com/learn/introducingreklaimprotect

About Reklaim

Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTC: MYIDF) is the world's only company that enables consumers to view, protect, and receive compensation for their data. Operating across both subscription (Reklaim Protect) and rewards-based (Reklaim Rewards) consumer platforms, Reklaim empowers individuals to take back ownership of their personal information.

For more information, visit www.reklaimyours.com .

Investor Contact: Neil Sweeney, Founder & CEO, Reklaim Ltd., Email: [email protected], Website: www.investors.reklaimyours.com