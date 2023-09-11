REKLAIM LTD ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN THREE INVESTOR CONFERENCES AND FURTHER DEBT REDUCTION

Further debt reduction reduces the company's total debt by 32% in Fiscal 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023https://www.investors.reklaimyours.com/ /CNW/ - Reklaim ( TSXV: MYID) ( OTC: MYIDF ) ("Reklaim"), the destination for consumers to access and reclaim their data, announces that Reklaim CEO & Founder Neil Sweeney will be attending three investor conferences in the coming months to expand the awareness of Reklaim;

Additionally, the company is pleased to announce that it closed a debt settlement agreement executed on July 11, 2023, to satisfy certain outstanding indebtedness owed to a specific arm's length creditor (the "Creditor") through the issuance of common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company (the "Debt Settlement"). The Company plans to settle indebtedness of $100,000 by issuing 2,000,000 Common Shares of Reklaim Ltd. at a deemed price of $0.05 per Common Share. In addition, the ‎Common Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance. The company has now reduced its debt by 32% this fiscal year.

Corporate Update

The company also wishes to announce that Kevin Shea has stepped down from the Company's Board of Directors, effective September 8, 2023. As a thank you for his service to the Company, he will be issued $10,000 of Restricted Share Units ("RSUS) valued at $0.085.

About Reklaim

Offering compliant, zero-party data to Fortune 500 brands, platforms, and data companies, Reklaim allows consumers to visit the application, confirm their identity, and unveil data collected and sold for years without the consumer's explicit consent. Reklaim enables consumers to take back control of this data by setting up a Reklaim account through which, should they choose to, they can be compensated for their data. To view more information about Reklaim, visit https://investors.reklaimyours.com .

