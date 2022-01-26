MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited is expanding the online offering of its three powerful brands: Reitmans, Penningtons and RW&CO. by launching the new RCL Market in the Fall of 2022. Powered by Mirakl, the industry's first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform, RCL Market will offer handpicked quality value products offered by partner brands.

"Over the last few years, our e-commerce business has grown exponentially and RCL Market will further transform the way our customers shop online," said Jackie Tardif, President of the Reitmans brand and Executive Sponsor of the RCL Market Project. "We are proudly Canadian owned and operated, thriving to constantly evolve. We have the largest market share in both women's and women's Plus specialty retailing with Reitmans, Penningtons and RW&CO., attracting 1 in 3 Canadian women to shop our nationally recognized brands. We also serve the men's market with RW&CO.'s unique work from anywhere attire."

"With the launch of RCL Market, our customers will benefit from a larger array of carefully selected products to offer a tailored shopping experience with both the loved and recognized brands to which they are already loyal, as well as new ones that we know they will love," said Lisa Reitman, Vice-President, Customer Experience, and co-lead on the RCL Market Project. "Our marketplace will enable each brand to curate its own assortment, so each brand's product selection will continue to meet the customers' needs, yet will now offer brands and relevant categories of product such as footwear, beauty, accessories, home, and more."

"Working in partnership with brands that share our values will be of the utmost importance to us; we are committed to ensuring responsible business conduct and ethical sourcing principles. We offer trusted and loyal service and will look for partners who also uphold these high standards," shares Jean-François Fortin, Vice-President, Planning & Allocation and co-lead on the RCL Market Project. "Mirakl's best-in-class technology and marketplace expertise will ensure that RCL Market will be a digital shopping experience that includes staples available in our physical stores as well as products that are exclusive to the RCL Market, while remaining true to the DNA of our brands and to our values."

Reitmans (Canada) Limited is currently searching for partnerships with brands - worldwide or Canadian, big or small - who want to join our community to serve Canadian customers from coast to coast. Any interested vendors looking to join the RCL Market experience for the Fall 2022 launch can now apply by visiting www.reitmanscanadalimited.com/rclmarket.

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

The Company is a leading women's specialty apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada and a robust e-commerce presence. The Company operates 412 stores consisting of 242 Reitmans, 92 Penningtons and 78 RW&CO. The Company is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET-A). For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com.

