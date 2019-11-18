Reitmans (Canada) Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Gale Blank to the position of Chief Information Officer

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited ("RCL") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gale Blank to the position of Chief Information Officer. Ms. Blank will lead RCL's ongoing digital transformation and information technology strategy. Ms. Blank holds a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry from Queen's University and a MBA from York University's Schulich School of Business.

Ms. Blank has extensive experience in helping organizations transform their traditional retail merchandising systems to omnichannel models. Throughout her career, Ms. Blank has taken a lead role in helping large retail organizations evolve their technology infrastructures. In her previous roles, Ms. Blank led the implementation and creation of business and information technology architecture for a major global retailer and piloted numerous technology initiatives that have helped large retail organizations optimize their business performance. She has acted as thought leader to the C-suite and senior executives at Walmart Canada, Walmart US, Loblaw and Holt Renfrew.

RCL is proud to welcome Gale Blank to its senior executive team and looks forward to working with her.

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

The Company is a leading ladieswear specialty apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada. The Company operates 591 stores consisting of 258 Reitmans, 114 Penningtons, 80 Addition Elle, 81 RW & CO. and 58 Thyme Maternity.

