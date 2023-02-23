Reitmans (Canada) Limited Gains E-Commerce Advantage With RCL Market Launch

MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited has moved into an exciting new e-commerce phase with the introduction of an online marketplace ("RCL Market") on its websites. Now live, RCL Market extends the range of products offered online by its three powerful brands – PENN. Penningtons, Reitmans and RW&CO. – into new categories such as footwear, beauty, accessories, home and more.

Powered by Mirakl, the industry's first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform, RCL Market offers handpicked products from trusted partner brands – many of whom are part of the Mirakl Connect ecosystem of high quality, curated sellers.

"We are extremely proud to be partnering with Canadian and international brands, big and small, to take our e-commerce offering to this next level," said Jackie Tardif, President of the Reitmans brand and Executive Sponsor of the RCL Market Project. "A third of Canadian women are already turning to our nationally recognized brands for their fashion needs. By launching RCL Market, we are taking a step closer to becoming an e-commerce destination – beyond fashion and apparel – for our clients."

"Our customers are at the core of everything we do, and this is an exciting enhancement to their online experience with us," added Lisa Reitman, Vice-President, Customer Experience, and Co-Director on the RCL Market Project. "We are leveraging our extensive customer insights to offer a unique and new selection of products. We continue to make the shopping experience easy and fun with this expanded business model. It's a win-win."

"Our private label products have an established reputation in the market for exceptional fit, quality and style," continued Jean-Francois Fortin, Vice-President, Planning & Allocation for the RW&CO. brand, and Co-Director on the RCL Market Project. "RCL Market allows us to partner with like-minded brands to build on our reputation, carefully extending our product offering into new categories that we know our customers will love, while remaining true to our brand identities."

"Today's shoppers want convenience, selection, and value – and they want it from the brands that they already know and love," said Adrien Nussenbaum, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Mirakl. "As the first fashion specialty retailer in Canada to launch a curated marketplace, Reitmans (Canada) Limited is rising to the challenge, giving customers greater choice while maintaining the same great brand and experience. Congratulations to the Reitmans (Canada) Limited team on your vision and innovation. Mirakl is proud to partner with you in this exciting new chapter to accelerate e-commerce growth."

"We have brought together some of the brightest and most experienced talent to build the RCL Market team," added Tardif. "We are energized about this first step and are committed to pushing the envelope in this space, by growing our offering and continually innovating as we go."

Since going live, customer reaction has been extremely positive. With a growing list of sellers and brands, this is just the beginning of the company's journey in the marketplace space.

Customers can access RCL Market products by visiting www.reitmans.com, www.penningtons.com, and www.rw-co.com.

Vendors interested in joining the RCL Market offering can apply by visiting www.reitmanscanadalimited.com/rclmarket.

About Reitmans ( Canada ) Limited

The Company is a leading women's specialty apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada and a robust e-commerce presence. The Company operates 406 stores consisting of 235 Reitmans, 91 Penningtons and 80 RW&CO. The Company is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET-A). For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com.

For further information: Christina Peikert from Reitmans (Canada) Limited, [email protected] // +1 (438) 401-9566