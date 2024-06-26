MONTREAL, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited ("RCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET.A) today announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,109,917 options to purchase Class A non-voting shares of the Company (the "Options") to members of management pursuant to its second amended and restated share option plan dated April 19, 2021, as amended.

The Options have an exercise price of $2.42 and are subject to time-based vesting terms. The grant of the Options is made pursuant to the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan which is designed to incentivize members of management in the achievement of long-term financial targets.

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

RCL is one of Canada's leading specialty apparel retailers for women and men, with retail outlets throughout the country. The Company operates 391 stores under three distinct banners consisting of 226 Reitmans, 85 PENN. Penningtons, and 80 RW&CO.

