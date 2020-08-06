MONTREAL, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited (the "Company") today announced that it is streamlining its senior leadership team by abolishing the position of President, RW&CO., held by Lora Tisi. As a result, Ms. Tisi will be leaving the Company effective today, August 6, 2020.

As part of its restructuring process under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (the "CCAA"), the Company has already announced the closure of Thyme Maternity and Addition Elle. As a result, the Company will build its future on three brands: Reitmans, Penningtons and RW&CO.

Michael Strachan will assume the position of President of the Penningtons and RW&CO brands.

Jackie Tardif will continue in her role as President of the Reitmans brand.

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

The Company is a leading ladies apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada. The Company employs approximately 6,000 people and currently operates 514 stores consisting of 255 Reitmans, 105 Penningtons, 80 RW&CO. and 74 Addition Elle. For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com .

