Reitmans (Canada) Limited Announces the Departure of Jonathon Fitzgerald, Group President - Addition Elle and Penningtons

MONTREAL, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited (the "Company") today announced that Jonathon Fitzgerald, Group President, Addition Elle and Penningtons, will be leaving the Company effective September 13th, 2019. Mr. Fitzgerald joined the company nearly two years ago to lead the transformation of the two banners. He has brought great creativity, new product partnerships, a clear focus on omni-channel, and renewed energy to the business.

Mr. Stephen F. Reitman, President and Chief Operating Officer, will assume responsibility for both the Addition Elle and Penningtons banners until a successor is appointed.

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

The Company is a leading ladieswear specialty apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada. The Company operates 594 stores consisting of 259 Reitmans, 115 Penningtons, 80 Addition Elle, 82 RW & CO. and 58 Thyme Maternity.

