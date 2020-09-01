The Company's common shares and Class A shares to begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on September 3, 2020

MONTREAL, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited (the "Company") announces today that its shares have been accepted for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"). Further to the delisting of the Company's shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange on July 29, 2020, the Company expects that its common shares and Class A shares will begin trading on the TSX-V at the opening of market on September 3, 2020. The trading symbol of the Company's common shares and Class A shares will remain "RET" and "RET-A", respectively.

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

The Company is a leading ladies apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada. The Company employs approximately 5,000 people and currently operates 417 stores consisting of 246 Reitmans, 92 Penningtons and 79 RW&CO. For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com .

For further information: Media Contact: Katherine Chartrand, Director, Corporate Communications, Telephone: (514) 384-1140.

