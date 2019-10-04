Reitmans (Canada) Limited Announces Leadership Changes

MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the following changes to its senior leadership.

Michael Strachan has assumed the position of President, Addition Elle and Penningtons. Mr. Strachan joined the Company in 2016 and was most recently responsible for overseeing the Reitmans banner and the leadership of Thyme Maternity.

Jackie Tardif will continue in her present role as President of the Reitmans banner. Ms. Tardif joined the Company in 1995 and in 2017 assumed her present role within the organization.

Lora Tisi has assumed the position of President, RW & CO. and Thyme Maternity. Ms. Tisi joined the company in 2014 as President, RW & CO. and with this new role, will also be responsible for Thyme Maternity.

All three Presidents will report directly to Stephen F. Reitman, President and Chief Operating Officer.

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

The Company is a leading ladieswear specialty apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada. The Company operates 591 stores consisting of 258 Reitmans, 114 Penningtons, 80 Addition Elle, 81 RW & CO. and 58 Thyme Maternity.

