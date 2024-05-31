MONTREAL, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited ("Reitmans" or the "Company") (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET-A), Canada's leading specialty apparel retailer, today announced that it has retained MBC Capital Markets Advisors ("MBC") to provide strategic investor relations services, including to enhance communication and engagement with Reitmans shareholders and the broader investment community.

Founded in 1983 as MaisonBrison Communications, MBC is one of Canada's leading advisory firms specializing in investor relations and strategic communications. MBC's dedicated team of IR professionals includes former sell-side analysts, bankers, investor relations officers, and special situations experts.

Under the terms of the engagement, Reitmans will pay MBC a base monthly fee of C$10,000, subject to adjustments as pre-approved by Reitmans, for an initial twelve-month period, commencing on June 1, 2024.

Neither MBC nor any of its principals has an ownership interest, directly or indirectly, in Reitmans or its securities, and Reitmans has not granted any right to acquire any such interest to MBC or any of its principals, nor to Reitmans' knowledge MBC or any of its principals have any intention to acquire any such interest.

About Reitmans ( Canada ) Limited

The Company is a leading women's specialty apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada. The Company operates 392 stores consisting of 227 Reitmans, 85 PENN.Penningtons and 80 RW&CO.

