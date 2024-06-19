Reitmans (Canada) Limited Announces Election of Directors and Amendment to Share Option Plan Français
Jun 19, 2024, 16:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited (the "Corporation") (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET-A) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated May 13, 2024 (the "Circular") was elected as director of the Corporation at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today in Saint-Laurent, Québec (the "Meeting").
The details of the election are as follows:
|
DIRECTOR NOMINEE
|
OUTCOME
|
VOTES FOR
|
% FOR
|
VOTES AGAINST
|
% AGAINST
|
Bruce J. Guerriero, CPA
|
Elected
|
8,712,541
|
87.90 %
|
1,199,239
|
12.10 %
|
David J. Kassie
|
Elected
|
8,709,545
|
87.87 %
|
1,202,235
|
12.13 %
|
Andrea Limbardi
|
Elected
|
9,893,730
|
99.82 %
|
18,050
|
0.18 %
|
Samuel Minzberg
|
Elected
|
8,712,545
|
87.90 %
|
1,199,235
|
12.10 %
|
Daniel Rabinowicz
|
Elected
|
8,712,541
|
87.90 %
|
1,199,239
|
12.10 %
|
Gillian Reitman
|
Elected
|
9,293,326
|
93.76 %
|
618,454
|
6.24 %
|
Stephen F. Reitman
|
Elected
|
9,296,330
|
93.79 %
|
615,450
|
6.21 %
|
Anita Sehgal
|
Elected
|
9,348,226
|
94.31 %
|
563,554
|
5.69 %
|
Terry Yanofsky
|
Elected
|
8,712,545
|
87.90 %
|
1,199,235
|
12.10 %
At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Corporation also approved a resolution adopting the amendment to the Second Amended and Restated Share Option Plan of the Corporation (the "Option Plan") in order to change the maximum number of Class A non-voting shares of the Corporation ("Class A Non-Voting Shares") issuable from time to time under the Option Plan from 3,500,000 Class A Non-Voting Shares to 4,300,000 Class A Non-Voting Shares. A copy of the Circular is available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com.
For further information, please contact:
|
Alexandra Cohen
VP, Corporate Communications
Reitmans (Canada) Limited
Telephone: (514) 384-1140 ext 23737
Email: [email protected]
|
Richard Wait
Executive Vice-President and
Chief Financial Officer
Reitmans (Canada) Limited
Telephone: (514) 384-1140 ext 23050
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Reitmans (Canada) Ltd
