Reitmans (Canada) Limited Announces Election of Directors and Amendment to Share Option Plan

Jun 19, 2024

MONTRÉAL, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited (the "Corporation") (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET-A) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated May 13, 2024 (the "Circular") was elected as director of the Corporation at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today in Saint-Laurent, Québec (the "Meeting").

The details of the election are as follows:

DIRECTOR NOMINEE

OUTCOME

VOTES FOR

% FOR

VOTES AGAINST

% AGAINST

Bruce J. Guerriero, CPA

Elected

8,712,541

87.90 %

1,199,239

12.10 %

David J. Kassie

Elected

8,709,545

87.87 %

1,202,235

12.13 %

Andrea Limbardi

Elected

9,893,730

99.82 %

18,050

0.18 %

Samuel Minzberg

Elected

8,712,545

87.90 %

1,199,235

12.10 %

Daniel Rabinowicz

Elected

8,712,541

87.90 %

1,199,239

12.10 %

Gillian Reitman

Elected

9,293,326

93.76 %

618,454

6.24 %

Stephen F. Reitman

Elected

9,296,330

93.79 %

615,450

6.21 %

Anita Sehgal

Elected

9,348,226

94.31 %

563,554

5.69 %

Terry Yanofsky

Elected

8,712,545

87.90 %

1,199,235

12.10 %

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Corporation also approved a resolution adopting the amendment to the Second Amended and Restated Share Option Plan of the Corporation (the "Option Plan") in order to change the maximum number of Class A non-voting shares of the Corporation ("Class A Non-Voting Shares") issuable from time to time under the Option Plan from 3,500,000 Class A Non-Voting Shares to 4,300,000 Class A Non-Voting Shares. A copy of the Circular is available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.  

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com.

For further information, please contact:

Alexandra Cohen

VP, Corporate Communications

Reitmans (Canada) Limited

Telephone: (514) 384-1140 ext 23737

Email: [email protected]

Richard Wait

Executive Vice-President and

Chief Financial Officer

Reitmans (Canada) Limited

Telephone: (514) 384-1140 ext 23050

Email: [email protected] 

