MONTRÉAL, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited (the "Corporation") (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET-A) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated May 13, 2024 (the "Circular") was elected as director of the Corporation at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today in Saint-Laurent, Québec (the "Meeting").

The details of the election are as follows:

DIRECTOR NOMINEE OUTCOME VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES AGAINST % AGAINST Bruce J. Guerriero, CPA Elected 8,712,541 87.90 % 1,199,239 12.10 % David J. Kassie Elected 8,709,545 87.87 % 1,202,235 12.13 % Andrea Limbardi Elected 9,893,730 99.82 % 18,050 0.18 % Samuel Minzberg Elected 8,712,545 87.90 % 1,199,235 12.10 % Daniel Rabinowicz Elected 8,712,541 87.90 % 1,199,239 12.10 % Gillian Reitman Elected 9,293,326 93.76 % 618,454 6.24 % Stephen F. Reitman Elected 9,296,330 93.79 % 615,450 6.21 % Anita Sehgal Elected 9,348,226 94.31 % 563,554 5.69 % Terry Yanofsky Elected 8,712,545 87.90 % 1,199,235 12.10 %

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Corporation also approved a resolution adopting the amendment to the Second Amended and Restated Share Option Plan of the Corporation (the "Option Plan") in order to change the maximum number of Class A non-voting shares of the Corporation ("Class A Non-Voting Shares") issuable from time to time under the Option Plan from 3,500,000 Class A Non-Voting Shares to 4,300,000 Class A Non-Voting Shares. A copy of the Circular is available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

