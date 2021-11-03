MONTREAL, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited ("Reitmans" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Ms. Julie Filion as director of the Company. Ms. Filion has accepted a new employment position which would be in conflict with her duties as a member of the Board of Directors of Reitmans.

Stephen F. Reitman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Reitmans, stated, "We wish Ms. Filion well in her new endeavor and thank Ms. Filion for her contribution to the Company."

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

The Company is a leading women's specialty apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada. The Company operates 413 stores consisting of 242 Reitmans, 93 Penningtons and 78 RW&CO. The Company is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET-A). For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com.

