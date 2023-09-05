MONTREAL, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET-A) ("Reitmans" or the "Company") announced today the appointment of Ms. Andrea Limbardi to the Company's Board of Directors ("Board"). Ms. Limbardi's appointment to the Board follows her concurrent appointment as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Limbardi was previously President at Indigo, Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer where she was responsible for leading Indigo's corporate strategic portfolio, as well as its digital transformation and customer teams. Ms. Limbardi has over two decades of retail experience in operations, customer service, merchandising, marketing and e-commerce. She is also the founder of Thoughtfull.co. Ms. Limbardi holds a Master of Business Administration from Concordia University's John Molson School of Business.

On the appointment of Andrea Limbardi to the Board, Mr. Stephen Reitman, Executive Chairman of the Board stated: "We welcome Andrea to the Reitmans Board. As a Board member and as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrea will be in an ideal position to apply her deep strategic business acumen, leadership experience and understanding of consumer behaviour to lead the Company to its continued success."

About Reitmans ( Canada ) Limited

The Company is a leading women's specialty apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada. As at September 5, 2023, the Company operated 405 stores consisting of 235 Reitmans, 90 Penningtons and 80 RW&CO.

