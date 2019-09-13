Reimbursement following the purchase of eyeglasses for children 17 and under - New Look Eyewear welcomes with enthusiasm the CAQ government for recognizing the importance of good vision in school success

MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - New Look Eyewear welcomes with enthusiasm the Government of Quebec for recognizing the importance of good vision in the school success of young people by implementing the See Better to Succeed program. This program reimburses, once every two years, $250 following the purchase of eyeglasses or contact lenses for children 17 and under. As part of this new government measure, New Look Eyewear is committed to offering accompanying parents an extra discount of up to $100.

"The Government of Quebec made an important decision by helping Quebec families with the purchase of eyeglasses for their children. We know the importance of such a program for the success of young people in school. For more than eight years, we have given more than half a million dollars worth of eyeglasses as part of the Fondation Maman Dion's family assistance program and we recognize the need to support families with the purchase of eyeglasses. Vision health is a priority for New Look," stated Marie-Josée Mercier, General Manager of New Look Eyewear. "We wish to continue fostering access to eyewear for the whole family by offering a $100 discount to the accompanying parent and free access to a differed payment financing plan with Desjardins Accord D, which allows paying for your eyeglasses three months after your purchase, i.e. the time it will take to receive RAMQ's reimbursement."

This new family discount takes effect now, both for children 17 and under and the accompanying parent, in any of the network's 83 stores. Details and conditions of this promotion will be posted on New Look Eyewear's website at the beginning of next week.

About New Look Eyewear

Founded in Quebec in 1986, the New Look Eyewear banner operates 83 stores in Canada. It employs more than 750 people, including more than 200 optometrists and 250 opticians. Since it owns the only lens surfacing laboratory in Quebec, it can offer high quality products at very competitive prices. Since 2018, New Look Eyewear is the first company in the retail sector to receive the Ecoresponsible certification. New Look Eyewear is part of New Look Vision Group (TSX : BCI), an optical leader in Canada.

For more information, go to www.newlook.ca.

