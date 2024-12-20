Regnology receives a significant minority investment from CPP Investments to support further international growth and expansion

CPP Investments capital commitment will be made alongside a new investment from Nordic Capital



The broadened ownership will support Regnology in achieving its vision of becoming the central platform for reporting across financial institutions and regulators and fulfilling its accelerated international growth plan both organically and through strategic acquisitions

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP Investments"), a leading global institutional investor and Nordic Capital, a leading software private equity investor, today announced an agreed new significant minority investment by CPP Investments for Regnology ("Regnology" or "the Company"), a global software provider with a focus on regulatory reporting solutions for financial institutions. In addition, Nordic Capital will make a new investment alongside its current ownership. Nordic Capital sees strong continued potential in the Company, and will together with CPP Investments, continue to support Regnology's vision of creating a global platform that connects regulators and the financial industry to drive stability, transparency and a sustainable future.

Regnology (CNW Group/Canada Pension Plan Investment Board) Nordic Capital (CNW Group/Canada Pension Plan Investment Board)

This transaction enables Regnology's further access to long-term capital, global networks and sector expertise to accelerate its expansion into more international markets both organically and through strategic acquisitions. In addition, the broadened ownership will support further investment in Regnology's technology, product offering, customer success and people. The new ownership structure reflects both CPP Investments and Nordic Capital's confidence in Regnology's business model and future growth prospects and provides an opportunity to create additional value.

Regnology is a global provider of innovative regulatory, risk, and supervisory technology solutions. Over 35,000 financial institutions, 70 regulators and tax authorities rely on its solutions to streamline their processes, enhance data quality and improve efficiency. Regnology supports regulatory reporting for all scales of financial institutions, including top-tier banks, brokerage firms, community banks, and corporate entities, along with major regulatory bodies and financial authorities across Europe, North America, and APAC.

Since Nordic Capital acquired Regnology in December 2020, the Company has outperformed its operational and financial targets and executed on its value creation plan earlier than expected. Regnology has made significant investments in its technology and product platform, experiencing strong organic growth as well as international expansion through strategic add-on acquisitions. The recently announced acquisition of VERMEG's RegTech business unit (Agile) will expand Regnology's international footprint in the strategic North American and APAC markets. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Regnology's position as a global provider of end-to-end regulatory reporting solutions for large banks and other financial institutions seeking a comprehensive and innovative offering from a single, trusted partner.

Fredrik Näslund, Partner and Head of Technology & Payments, Nordic Capital Advisors, commented:

"Under Nordic Capital's ownership, Regnology has transformed from a carve-out into a sizeable software platform in the RegTech space and the management team has successfully executed the key levers of the initial value creation plan. Nordic Capital is delighted to be investing further together with CPP Investments to support this journey, allowing Regnology to scale its business model globally. We also want to thank BearingPoint Capital as a strategic partner and minority investor over the last four years."

Sam Blaichman, Managing Director, Head of Direct Private Equity at CPP Investments, said:

"Regnology has a leading position in attractive and resilient markets, with a differentiated offering driving high customer advocacy. Under its current leadership, Regnology has demonstrated a strong track-record of entering and winning in new geographies. We look forward to supporting the management team's global ambitions alongside Nordic Capital. We expect this investment to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for CPP contributors and beneficiaries."

Rob Mackay CEO, Regnology said:

"Nordic Capital's support has been pivotal in our journey, and we are thrilled for CPP Investments to come on board as we enter the next phase of our global expansion. With their combined strengths, we are empowered to further invest in developing our SaaS solutions and accelerate our vision of creating a dedicated network that streamlines regulatory data flows, helping both regulators and the regulated in navigating the complexities of financial regulation."

Nordic Capital has over 20 years of experience accelerating the growth of innovative technology companies globally. It has made 33 technology investments in companies with an aggregate enterprise value of circa EUR 26 billion, including Itiviti, Macrobond, Regnology, Trustly, Bambora, Signicat, One Inc, ActiveViam, Zafin and the recently announced acquisition of Anaqua. Its current Technology & Payments portfolio generates EUR 4.5 billion of revenues and employs over 17,400 people.

CPP Investments' net investments through the Private Equity department totalled C$136.9 billion at September 30, 2024. CPP Investments' Direct Private Equity strategy is focused on assets and sub-sectors where it maintains competitive advantages including a strong track record, superior insights and strategic partnerships to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns. CPP Investments' Direct Private Equity team has C$44bn assets under management and has significant experience investing in technology businesses, combined with strong expertise in the financial services sector.

CPP Investments has committed approximately €460 million / C$ 690 million for a significant minority stake in Regnology alongside a new investment made from Nordic Capital XI. Nordic Capital entities will hold a majority stake via Nordic Capital X and Nordic Capital XI. Nordic Capital X, which initially invested in Regnology in 2020, will sell a portion of its holding as part of the transaction. Current minority investor BearingPoint Capital will sell its full holding in connection to the transaction.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and expected to be completed in Q1 2025.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Fund in the best interest of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, investments are made around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At September 30, 2024, the Fund totalled C$675.1 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or on X @CPPInvestments.

About Nordic Capital

Nordic Capital is a leading sector-specialist private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative growth. Nordic Capital focuses on selected regions and sectors where it has deep experience and a long history. Focus sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services, and Service & Industrial Tech. Key regions are Europe and globally for Healthcare and Technology & Payments investments. Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested EUR 26 billion in close to 150 investments. The most recent entities are Nordic Capital XI with EUR 9.0 billion in committed capital and Nordic Capital Evolution with EUR 1.2 billion in committed capital, principally provided by international institutional investors such as pension funds. Nordic Capital Advisors have local offices in Sweden, the UK, the US, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and South Korea. www.nordiccapital.com.

"Nordic Capital" refers to, depending on the context, any, or all, Nordic Capital branded entities, vehicles, structures, and associated entities. The general partners and/or delegated portfolio managers of Nordic Capital's entities and vehicles are advised by several non-discretionary sub-advisory entities, any or all of which are referred to as "Nordic Capital Advisors".

About Regnology

Regnology is a leading technology firm on a mission to bring safety and stability to the financial markets. With an exclusive focus on regulatory reporting and more than 35,000 financial institutions, 70 regulators, international organizations, and tax authorities relying on our solutions to process their regulatory reporting data, we're uniquely positioned to bring greater data quality, efficiency, and cost savings to all market participants. With over 900 employees in 16 countries and a unified data ingestion model powering our work, our clients can quickly implement and derive value from our solutions and easily keep pace with ongoing regulatory changes. Regnology was formed in 2021 when BearingPoint RegTech, a former business unit of BearingPoint Group, joined forces with Vizor Software, a global leader in regulatory and supervisory technology. The Company is on a continued organic and external growth path, building up as one of the world's most recognized global regulatory reporting powerhouses. For more information about Regnology, connect with us on LinkedIn and X. Visit our website: www.regnology.net.

SOURCE Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Contact Details: CPP Investments: Steve McCool, Public Affairs & Communications, CPP Investments, Tel: +44 7780 224 245, email: [email protected]; Nordic Capital: Katarina Janerud, Communications Manager; Nordic Capital Advisors; Tel: +46 8 440 50 50; e-mail: [email protected]