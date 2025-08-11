CPP Investments Agrees to Sell Stake in Peruvian Energy Infrastructure Company TgP to EIG

TORONTO and WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell its 49.87% equity ownership stake in Transportadora de Gas del Peru S.A. ("TgP") to vehicles managed by EIG.

TgP operates Peru's main natural gas and natural gas liquids pipelines under a long-term concession, supplying approximately 40% of the country's power generation.

"TgP has been a successful investment for CPP Investments over the past decade, delivering strong returns for CPP contributors and beneficiaries," said James Bryce, Head of Infrastructure for CPP Investments. "We look forward to seeing TgP's continued success under EIG. We will continue to seek out and evaluate investment opportunities in Latin America, given the region's attractive fundamentals."

CPP Investments first invested in TgP in 2013 and subsequently increased its holding through follow-on transactions from 2014 to 2017, having deployed US$1.4 billion in total.

"We look forward to bringing our deep infrastructure expertise and experience investing in the region to TgP," said Matt Hartman, EIG's Global Head of Infrastructure. "Our focus will be on supporting TgP's continued operational excellence and reliability, with the goal of ensuring it remains a cornerstone of Peru's energy infrastructure and a trusted partner for its customers."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Financial terms will be disclosed upon completion of the transaction.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Fund in the best interest of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, investments are made around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At March 31, 2025, the Fund totaled C$714.4 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or on X @CPPInvestments.

About EIG

EIG is a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors with $23.8 billion assets under management as of June 30, 2025. EIG specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis. During its 43-year history, EIG has committed over $51.3 billion to the energy sector through 420 projects or companies in 44 countries on six continents. EIG's clients include many of the leading pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds in the U.S., Asia and Europe. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul. For additional information, please visit EIG's website at www.eigpartners.com.

