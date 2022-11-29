QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - David Côté and Julie Poitras-Saulnier, co-founders of LOOP Mission and honorary co-presidents of the 25th edition of the OSEntreprendre Challenge, invite students, school staff and entrepreneurs from the 17 regions of Québec to register by 4:00 p.m., March 14, 2023, on osentreprendre.quebec.

A major movement | $800 000 in prizes

OSEntreprendre is celebrating its 25th year with five initiatives highlighting the extraordinary collective mobilization that supports the evolution of the entrepreneurial spirit in Québec. To find out more, please visit osentreprendre.quebec. (CNW Group/OSEntreprendre)

The OSEntreprendre Challenge is a major Québec movement that acknowledges the entrepreneurial initiatives of 47 000 participants each year, including young people from elementary school to university supported by their school staff through its Scholastic section, new entrepreneurs through its Business Creation section, the inspiring routes taken by entrepreneurs through its Successful Business Inc. section, and purchasing practices that prioritize dealing with Québec suppliers through its Doing Business Together section.

Honorary co-presidents changing the world, one perfectly imperfect vegetable at a time

Driven by their desire to reduce food waste, David and Julie created LOOP Mission to give perfectly imperfect vegetables a second chance. After registering for the OSEntreprendre Challenge using the wifi connection of a local coffee shop, the duo won several provincial prizes in 2017. The business is now in the middle of an expansion and will be able to repurpose 20 000 tons of food every year in its new facility.

"Launching a business is like daring to set sail in the middle of a storm on an unfinished ship and learning how to become a captain in mid–ocean. It is an uncomfortable experience, but one that we would never trade because it is what makes us grow and discover interior landscapes that have never been explored," said David. Still driven by this determination to leave a positive impact, they share their human adventure of entrepreneurship as part of the Semaine des entrepreneurs à l'école.

Do yourself proud

"The OSEntreprendre Challenge is a huge motivator for young people discovering their potential through hands-on projects in a school setting. The cash prizes offered also represent an extraordinary accelerator for our entrepreneurs who can use this opportunity to maximize the visibility of both their companies and Québec expertise. For these reasons, the Gouvernement du Québec is proud to actively support the OSEntreprendre Challenge," says François Legault, Premier of Québec.

"For 25 years, it's been natural for us to partner with the OSEntreprendre Challenge since it mobilizes communities and shines a light on the commitment of young people and the entrepreneurial community of Québec. These are exactly the same as Desjardins' priorities," said Guy Cormier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Desjardins Group.

About the OSEntreprendre Challenge

OSEntreprendre's mission is to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship in order to help build a proud, innovative, committed and prosperous Québec. Its main activity, the OSEntreprendre Challenge, is a major Québec movement that acknowledges the entrepreneurial initiatives of over 47 000 participants each year, including young people from elementary school to university and business creators. This major initiative is made possible thanks to the commitment of loyal partners: Desjardins Group (presenting partner), the Québec government (title partner), Québecor, Videotron Business, the Ordre des CPA du Québec and Spektrum Media.

