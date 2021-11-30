QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Zakary Pilote and Serge Beauchemin, honorary co-presidents of the 24th edition of the OSEntreprendre Challenge, invite students, school staff and entrepreneurs from the 17 regions of Québec to register before March 15, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., on osentreprendre.quebec.

A major movement | $800 000 in prizes

The OSEntreprendre Challenge is a major Québec movement that acknowledges the entrepreneurial initiatives of thousands of participants each year, from young people in elementary school to university through its Scholastic section, and to new entrepreneurs through its Business Creation section. It also showcases inspiring routes to success through its Successful Business Inc. section, and local supply practices with the Doing Business Together section. More than 300 representatives are mobilized in all 17 regions of Québec to help carry out the OSEntreprendre Challenge and shine the spotlight on projects in their communities.

Inspirational honorary co-presidents

Creative, resilient and determined to use his skills, Zakary Pilote, an 11-year-old student in a language development class, was formerly the president of Les tawashis de MiniRecy, a 2018 provincial award-winner in the Scholastic section. He shares an uncommon entrepreneurial spirit with Serge Beauchemin, an entrepreneur who is well known for his work and commitment. Their connection will inspire many people.

"Choosing Zakary and Serge as honorary presidents is a reminder of the purpose of entrepreneurial projects at school: the development of young people. By being at the heart of the action, they understand what learning can be used for, discover who they are, what they are good at and what they like to do. This choice also recognizes the fact that, before we become entrepreneurs, we become well-rounded children and adolescents," said Manon Théberge, President and Director General of OSEntreprendre.

Do yourself proud

"Educational success and entrepreneurship are at the heart of our priorities, which is why the Québec government is actively partnering with the OSEntreprendre Challenge. By participating, young people stay motivated at school and discover their potential by contributing to the world around them. For entrepreneurs, it is a great accelerator, thanks to the cash prizes and publicity that results from participation. It also is a great opportunity to be proud of the people who are building a Québec that is greener, more prosperous and proud!" said François Legault, premier of Québec.

"At Desjardins, young people are a priority. With our Together For Our Youth program, we are supporting them in their projects and aspirations, especially in initiatives related to education and entrepreneurship. Our involvement with the OSEntreprendre Challenge is a natural partnership since It mobilizes communities and highlights the involvement of young people and the entrepreneurial community in Québec," said Guy Cormier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Desjardins Group.

About the OSEntreprendre Challenge

OSEntreprendre's mission is to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship in order to help build a proud, innovative, committed and prosperous Québec. Its main activity, the OSEntreprendre Challenge, is a major Québec movement that acknowledges the entrepreneurial initiatives of young people from elementary school to university and new entrepreneurs. The OSEntreprendre Challenge is made possible with the financial support of such committed partners as Desjardins Group and the Québec government (respectively our presenting and title partners), Québecor, Videotron Business, the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec (CPA) and Spektrum Media.

SOURCE OSEntreprendre Challenge

For further information: Daphné Asselin, [email protected] , 418 644-4255, extension 2173