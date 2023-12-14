Registration for the 2024 WWF Climb for Nature is now open--and early fundraisers could win a Costa Rican adventure

Step up for wildlife by climbing the CN Tower's 1,776 steps on April 20 or 21, 2024

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Dust off your running shoes because the WWF Climb for Nature is returning to the CN Tower on April 20 and 21, 2024. Registration for the annual fundraising event, which aims to raise over $1 million for wildlife conservation, is now open at wwf.ca/cntower.

Those who sign-up and start fundraising early will earn one Early Bird Draw ballot for every $250 raised by March 15, 2024. The winner will receive a nature-packed 9-day trip in Costa Rica, donated by community tourism pioneer G Adventures.