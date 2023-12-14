Registration for the 2024 WWF Climb for Nature is now open--and early fundraisers could win a Costa Rican adventure

When people climb the CN Tower, or you donate to someone who is, they are helping WWF-Canada restore and protect habitats across the country for barren-ground caribou, monarch butterflies, southern resident killer whales, Chinook salmon, leatherback sea turtles, polar bears and other at-risk species.
Since WWF-Canada held its first ever climb at the CN Tower in 1991, more than 140,000 people have stepped up for wildlife.
Now, with the need for the climb greater than ever — global wildlife populations have declined on average by 69 per cent in the past 50 years — WWF-Canada is expanding the Climb for Nature to include a brand-new event in Vancouver and an option to participate in a self-directed climb from anywhere in Canada.
About WWF's Climb for Nature x CN Tower:
- Visit wwf.ca/cntower to register as an individual or with a team.
- The climb takes place on Saturday, April 20 from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and Sunday, April 21, 2024, from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Climbers wishing to compete for the fastest time can register for the Elite Climb on Sunday, April 21 at 6 a.m.
- Participants must be 13 years of age or older on event day to climb the CN Tower.
For photos footage of past climbs
About World Wildlife Fund Canada
WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca
For further information: Emily Vandermeer, Senior Communications Specialist, WWF-Canada, [email protected], 519-616-1556
