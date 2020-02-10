Registered Nurses Head to Conciliation: Nurses from Oakville's Central West Specialized Developmental Services trying to avert a strike

OAKVILLE, ON, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Registered Nurses (RNs) who care for those who have developmental disabilities, challenging behaviours and mental health issues are heading into conciliation this week, seeking a new contract and trying to avoid being forced to strike.

The four full-time and two casual RNs – members of the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) working at the Central West Specialized Developmental Services in Oakville – have been without a contract since March 31, 2019. Conciliation talks begin February 12.

"ONA and the employer have held three days of bargaining," notes ONA President Vicki McKenna, RN. "The employer made it clear that they believe they are bound by Bill 124, the province's legislation that seeks to hold public-sector wages at one per cent for three years. "ONA has lodged a Charter challenge of this misguided legislation. We simply can't allow these highly skilled RNs to continue to be paid so much less than RNs working in hospitals."

The RNs in this Bargaining Unit are paid far less than their RN counterparts working in Ontario hospitals – a full $4.17 per hour less than a hospital RN with eight years' experience. McKenna adds that Central West Specialized Development Services RNs are dedicated to providing outreach, treatment rehabilitation, preventative health care, support and consultation that helps these vulnerable clients remain in their own community.

"Our nurses work as part of an interdisciplinary team – with families and community stakeholders – to deliver nursing care for their vulnerable clients. Their work includes developing and maintaining health supports to ensure an optimal level of health and functioning of their clients. This is invaluable and deserves the respect and recognition of their employer," McKenna added.

McKenna urges this employer to recognize the vital work of the RNs, and work collaboratively with ONA to reach an agreement that respects and recognizes the skilled care and services they provide. "Our members know the importance and value of the services they provide to our vulnerable community members, and remain ready to return to the table. Our RNs want to avoid being forced to withdraw their services."

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as more than 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

Visit us at: www.ona.org; Facebook.com/OntarioNurses ; www.Twitter.com/OntarioNurses

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

For further information: Sheree Bond: (416) 964-8833, ext. 2430; cell: (416) 986-8240; [email protected]; Melanie Levenson, (416) 964-8833, ext. 2369; [email protected]

Related Links

www.ona.org

